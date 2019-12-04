Best Sound Awards Season

Important Dates to Know Regarding the Upcoming Film Awards Season

Academy Awards Timeline

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Key dates for the nominations and voting process include:

● Preliminary Voting Begins: December 6, 2019

● Preliminary Voting Ends: December 10, 2019

● Nominations Voting Begins: January 2, 2020

● Nominations Voting Ends: January 7, 2020

● Oscar Nominations Announcement: January 13, 2020

● Final Voting Begins: January 30, 2020

● Final Voting Ends: February 4, 2020

● 92nd Academy Awards: February 9, 2020

MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS TIMELINE

The Motion Pictures Sound Editors will host its 67th annual Golden Reel Awards banquet on Sunday, January, 19, 2020, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. In the meantime, key dates for the awards include:

● Submissions Close: November 15, 2019

● Nomination Voting: November 16, 2019 – December 9, 2019

● Nominations Announced: December 13, 2019

● Final Voting: December 18, 2019 – January 15, 2020

● MPSE Awards Presentation: January 19, 2020

CAS AWARDS TIMELINE

The Cinema Audio Society will host its 56th annual awards banquet on January 25, 2020, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel in Los Angeles. In the meantime, key dates for the awards include:

● Nomination Voting Ends: December 4, 2019

● Outstanding Product Entry Submissions Due: December 5, 2019

● Final Nominees Announced: December 10, 2019

● Final Voting Begins: January 2, 2020

● Final Voting Ends: January 14, 2020

● CAS Awards Presentation: January 25, 2020