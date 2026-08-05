Bose Professional Acquires Fulcrum Acoustic

Continuing to break from its past, Bose Professional is bolstering its holdings as it preps for a new future as 802 LABS.

Hopkinton, MA (August 5, 2026)—When Bose Professional became an independent company in 2023, wholly separate from consumer manufacturer Bose Corp., it had its work cut out to forge its own identity. That process began with developing a slate of well-received installation audio products; then earlier this year, Bose Pro announced it will transition to a new name—802 LABS—in February 2027. Now the company has gone even further, as today it acquired another Massachusetts-based pro audio manufacturer: Fulcrum Acoustic.

Founded in 2008, Fulcrum Acoustic produces high-performance loudspeakers, amplifiers and immersive audio systems. Fulcrum will continue operating under its own brand, with its products, customer support, service and partner relationships remaining unchanged. Fulcrum products are designed and built in Whitinsville, Massachusetts.

Founded by Stephen Siegel, Dave Gunness and Chris Alfiero, Fulcrum Acoustic offers roughly 130 products. Intended for use in stadiums and arenas, performing arts centers, houses of worship, theaters and clubs, the company’s loudspeakers can be found in numerous recent installations include Houston’s NRG Stadium, which hosted the World Cup in June.

John Maier, chief executive officer of Bose Professional, noted, “Our goal is to preserve what makes Fulcrum unique while providing the resources and global reach to help accelerate growth and bring its innovations to even more customers around the world.”

Stephen Siegel, co-founder and president of Fulcrum, confirmed that, stating, “With Bose Professional’s global reach and support, we can bring our work to more customers around the world at a much faster pace than we could on our own.”

This marks Bose Professional’s first acquisition since becoming an independent company following Transom Capital Group’s purchase of the business in 2023.