Burl Audio Launches Songwriting Contest

Pro audio prizes for new, all-original songs that contain the line 'Come Together'

Santa Cruz, CA (March 7, 2024)—Burl Audio has announced its songwriting contest for 2024, with a giveaway of more than $9,500 worth of prizes for the best three songs.

Submitted recordings must be new, all-original songs that contain the line “Come Together” somewhere in the lyrics. Songs, which must be submitted by May 1, 2024, will be judged by Burl Audio’s panel of music industry professionals. Winners will be announced by June 1, 2024.

The grand prize is a high-end home recording solution comprising a B16 Mothership, with choice of motherboard/B4 Mic Pre ADC and B22 DAC and control room monitor, a $6,197 value. Second prize is a choice between Burl’s B2 Bomber ADC and DAC, valued at $2,599. The third-place winner will have a choice between the B1 and B1D 500 series mic preamp worth $949.

Contest Requirements: