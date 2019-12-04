The Cinema Audio Society’s highest accolade, the CAS Career Achievement Award, will be presented to multiple CAS and Oscar-nominated Re-Recording Mixer Tom Fleischman, CAS, at the 56th CAS Awards on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles.

“Tom is a world-renowned sound mixer with a portfolio of over 190 films and over 20 television projects,” says CAS president Karol Urban. “It is hard to be a fan of the small or large screen without having experienced the work of this talented sound artist. Whether collaborating with Martin Scorsese or mixing rare footage of some of the world’s most renowned musical artists, Tom is a powerhouse professionally, as well as a true citizen of his community.”

Fleischman says, “I am thrilled to be receiving this honor. The recognition of my peers is the greatest gift I could ever receive.”

Tom Fleischman was born and raised in New York City, the son of legendary film editor Dede Allen and television documentary writer/producer/director Stephen Fleischman. He began his career in 1969 as an apprentice film editor, and in 1973 he joined Trans/Audio Inc. where he worked in the transfer department and was given the opportunity to begin mixing under the tutelage of re-recording mixer Richard Vorisek.

In 1979, he mixed his first commercial feature film, Jonathan Demme’s Melvin And Howard, and in 1981 he and Dick Vorisek were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound for their work on Warren Beatty’s Reds. While at Trans/Audio he also first worked for Martin Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker, doing temp dubs on Raging Bull and then joining Vorisek on King of Comedy. This began a career-long collaboration with Scorsese that continues to this day.

In 1985 Tom moved to Sound One where he continued to develop long-term working relationships with many other great directors, including Jonathan Demme, Spike Lee, John Sayles, David Frankel, Oliver Stone and Ron Howard, and earned four more Academy Award nominations. His most recent projects include Lee’s BlacKKKlansman and Scorsese’s The Irishman.