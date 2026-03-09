Cinema Audio Society Announces Award Winners

The Cinema Audio Society honored the winners of the 62nd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing on Saturday, March 7.

Los Angeles, CA (March 9, 2026)—The Cinema Audio Society honored the winners of the 62nd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing on Saturday, March 7.

Hosted by comedian, actor, writer, and producer Chris Hardwick, the ceremony recognized outstanding achievements across seven competitive categories, along with the presentation of three special honors: the CAS Career Achievement Award, the CAS Filmmaker Award and the inaugural Jeffrey S. Wexler Award for Advancement in Sound Technology.

The CAS Career Achievement Award was presented by Benny Safdie to Academy Award–winning re-recording mixer Skip Lievsay CAS. Academy Award–winning director Guillermo del Toro was honored with the CAS Filmmaker Award, presented by Jon Favreau and Scott Gershin. Presenters throughout the evening included Jaimie Alexander, Eric André, Doug Jones, Kevin Nealon, Tig Notaro, Ron Perlman, Karolina Wydra and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

As previously announced, the Cinema Audio Society also presented the inaugural Jeffrey S. Wexler Award for Advancement in Sound Technology, honoring transformative achievements in non-linear technology for sound recording, editing and mixing. Recipients of the 2026 Jeffrey S. Wexler Award are Evan Brooks, Peter Gotcher, Glenn Sanders and Howard Stark. The award is named in honor of the late Jeffrey S. Wexler CAS, the revered production mixer, educator and industry leader whose career spanned more than four decades and more than 70 feature films.

The 62nd Annual CAS Award winners for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are as follows:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

F1: The Movie

Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer – Alan Freedman CAS

Foley Mixer – Dennis Leonard

Motion Pictures – Animated

KPop Demon Hunters

Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti

Scoring Mixer – Erich Talaba

Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

Motion Pictures – Documentary

​​Becoming Led Zeppelin

Production Sound Mixer – Nigel Albermaniche

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Bergh

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

Adolescence S01 E01

Production Sound Mixer – Kiff McManus

Production Sound Mixer – Rob Entwistle

Re-Recording Mixer – Jules Woods CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – James Drake

ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani

ADR Mixer – Simon Diggins

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez

Television Series – One Hour

The Pitt S01 E13 “7:00 PM”

Production Sound Mixer – Von Varga

Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS

ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed CAS

Television Series – Half Hour

The Studio S01 E08 “Golden Globes”

Production Sound Mixer – Buck Robinson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Fred Howard CAS

Scoring Mixer – Adrià Serrano

ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS

Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

Billy Joel: And So it Goes S1 E01 “Part One”

Production Sound Mixer – Mark Mandler CAS

Production Sound Mixer – David Mitlyng

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Stewart

Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS

Score & Music Mixer – Bradshaw Leigh

Music Mixer – Brian Ruggles

Music Mixer – Jay Vicari

Student Recognition Award

Mingxi Xu (National Film and Television School) received the CAS Student Recognition Award, taking home a $5,000 prize. Four other student finalists each received $1,000 along with several thousand dollars of professional gear and software, generously provided by industry sponsors including Acon Digital, Avid, Eargasm, Halter Technical, K-Tek, Krotos Studio, McDSP, Orca Bags, Pro Tapes, ShotDeck, Shure Incorporated, Sound Ideas, Todd-AO, Universal and Zaxcom