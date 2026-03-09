Cinema Audio Society Announces Award Winners

Los Angeles, CA (March 9, 2026)—The Cinema Audio Society honored the winners of the 62nd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing on Saturday, March 7.
Hosted by comedian, actor, writer, and producer Chris Hardwick, the ceremony recognized outstanding achievements across seven competitive categories, along with the presentation of three special honors: the CAS Career Achievement Award, the CAS Filmmaker Award and the inaugural Jeffrey S. Wexler Award for Advancement in Sound Technology.
The CAS Career Achievement Award was presented by Benny Safdie to Academy Award–winning re-recording mixer Skip Lievsay CAS. Academy Award–winning director Guillermo del Toro was honored with the CAS Filmmaker Award, presented by Jon Favreau and Scott Gershin. Presenters throughout the evening included Jaimie Alexander, Eric André, Doug Jones, Kevin Nealon, Tig Notaro, Ron Perlman, Karolina Wydra and “Weird Al” Yankovic.
As previously announced, the Cinema Audio Society also presented the inaugural Jeffrey S. Wexler Award for Advancement in Sound Technology, honoring transformative achievements in non-linear technology for sound recording, editing and mixing. Recipients of the 2026 Jeffrey S. Wexler Award are Evan Brooks, Peter Gotcher, Glenn Sanders and Howard Stark. The award is named in honor of the late Jeffrey S. Wexler CAS, the revered production mixer, educator and industry leader whose career spanned more than four decades and more than 70 feature films.
The 62nd Annual CAS Award winners for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are as follows:
Motion Pictures – Live Action
F1: The Movie
Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Alan Freedman CAS
Foley Mixer – Dennis Leonard
Motion Pictures – Animated
KPop Demon Hunters
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti
Scoring Mixer – Erich Talaba
Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili
Motion Pictures – Documentary
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Production Sound Mixer – Nigel Albermaniche
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Bergh
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
Adolescence S01 E01
Production Sound Mixer – Kiff McManus
Production Sound Mixer – Rob Entwistle
Re-Recording Mixer – Jules Woods CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – James Drake
ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani
ADR Mixer – Simon Diggins
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez
Television Series – One Hour
The Pitt S01 E13 “7:00 PM”
Production Sound Mixer – Von Varga
Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS
ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed CAS
Television Series – Half Hour
The Studio S01 E08 “Golden Globes”
Production Sound Mixer – Buck Robinson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Fred Howard CAS
Scoring Mixer – Adrià Serrano
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials
Billy Joel: And So it Goes S1 E01 “Part One”
Production Sound Mixer – Mark Mandler CAS
Production Sound Mixer – David Mitlyng
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Stewart
Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS
Score & Music Mixer – Bradshaw Leigh
Music Mixer – Brian Ruggles
Music Mixer – Jay Vicari
Student Recognition Award
Mingxi Xu (National Film and Television School) received the CAS Student Recognition Award, taking home a $5,000 prize. Four other student finalists each received $1,000 along with several thousand dollars of professional gear and software, generously provided by industry sponsors including Acon Digital, Avid, Eargasm, Halter Technical, K-Tek, Krotos Studio, McDSP, Orca Bags, Pro Tapes, ShotDeck, Shure Incorporated, Sound Ideas, Todd-AO, Universal and Zaxcom