Clair Global Acquires U.K.’s Plus 4 Audio

Lititz, PA (November 6, 2024)—Britannia Row Productions, a Clair Global brand, has acquired U.K.-based broadcast audio services specialist Plus 4 Audio.

Founded in 2001, Plus 4 Audio, known for expertise in audio mixing, engineering and sound design, has supplied equipment and services to some of the most respected names in television and streaming services. Clients include the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky, Pinewood Studios and Elstree Studios, and outside broadcast companies such as NEP, theatrical producers, event organizers and major record labels.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nicola Amoruso, Britannia Row Productions Managing Director, says, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Plus 4 Audio into the Clair Global Group. In doing so, we strengthen our position as a comprehensive provider of high-end broadcast and audio solutions across the entertainment industries.”

Stewart Chaney, Plus 4 Audio MD, adds, “By joining the very strong and diverse Clair Global portfolio as a broadcast and events brand, we’re adding to the group’s U.K. and European offering enormously. Our work takes us to locations worldwide and having the international support structure that Clair Global offers is great for our clients and for our team.”

Plus 4 Audio will reportedly continue to operate from its facility in Chessington, London.