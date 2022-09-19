The Composers Lounge Brings The Pros to Mix Presents Sound for Film

A mix of composers, music editors, musicians and scoring engineers will discuss the role of music in sound for film and television at the ninth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.

A mix of composers, music editors, musicians and scoring engineers will discuss the role of music in sound for film and television at the ninth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, an all-day event to be held Saturday, September 24, in the post-production sound facilities at Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif.

The popular Composers Lounge series, set up in an intimate, living room-style environment within the Anthony Quinn Theater, focuses on the production of music and its role in the storytelling process when paired with picture. All sessions will be moderated by music journalist Lily Moayeri.

“Musicians and composers have been extremely busy these past few years with the rise in streaming services, even through the pandemic, where they have put out stellar work, under pressure, in often not-so-ordinary environments,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “And composers will be the first to tell you that they can’t do it without a team. That’s why we’re excited this year to add a music editor and a scoring engineer to the ongoing discussions. It’s going to be an educational day in the Quinn theater.”

The Composers Lounge program includes:

Stuart Braithwaite

Musician Stuart Braithwaite of the Scottish band Mogwai, provider of the soundtrack for the hit Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird.

Blake Neely, With Music Editor Angela Claverie

Composer Blake Neely and music editor Angela Claverie, each of whom have an extensive list of credits, worked together this year on HBO’s The Flight Attendant, Season 2.

Jason LaRocca, Scoring Engineer

Musician-turned-engineer Jason LaRocca, who got his start with composer Mark Isham and has gone on to work with some of the top composers in film and videogames, worked this year with composer Bear McCreary (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, video game God of War: Ragnarok) and Lorne Balfe (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ), among others.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.