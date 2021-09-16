Danley And Dynacord Announce Strategic Alignment

Speaker manufacturers Danley and Dynacord have announced they will team up in a strategic alignment to bring “complementary product combinations” to the global marketplace.

Gainesville, Georgia (September 16, 2021)—Speaker manufacturers Danley and Dynacord have announced they will team up in a strategic alignment to bring “complementary product combinations” to the global marketplace. Danley loudspeakers will now be powered and optimized by Dynacord amplifiers, digital signal processing and sound system software, while Danley loudspeaker settings will be available for all Dynacord amplifiers.

“This is a big step forward for us, and we’re very excited about this development,” says Mike Hedden, Danley’s chief steward in charge. “Working with Dynacord will change people’s perspective when they think about Danley, as it allows us to go wider and deeper with our product offerings.”

Dynacord benefits from the arrangement as well. “Danley has a particularly strong following in the United States, and they are also known around the world, so we’re excited to link together,” comments Dynacord marketing manager Robert Ferguson. “They are an engineering-driven company, as is Dynacord, and that approach is what makes us a great fit.”

The relationship is intended to help Danley and Dynacord grow their proprietary technologies together in both familiar and fresh markets. “This strategic alignment will open a lot of doors,” says Skip Welch, Danley’s director of Sales and Marketing. “Dynacord is a technology leader, and we see their sonic excellence and software innovation as assets to Danley users. Additionally, Dynacord has some products that we do not currently offer, which will also allow us to have extensive options while maintaining our high quality standards.”