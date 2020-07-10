dCS Legends Awards Expands

Last October at the AES Convention, Data Conversion Systems launched its dCS Legends Award series and promotional campaign wit the announcement of mastering engineer Bob Ludwig as its first recipient. Building on the enthusiastic reaction, dCS recently announced a multifaceted music education and promotion addition to its program.

“dCS is overwhelmed by the positive response that our dCS Legends Award campaign has received from both music professionals and enthusiasts alike,” said David J. Steven, Managing Director of dCS. “We have been working closely with the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing to identify and tell the incredible stories behind a diverse group of legendary engineers, and we plan to continue this effort through the remainder of this year.”

The dCS Legends Award was conceived to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of a select group of recording, mixing, and mastering engineers who have strived throughout their careers to deliver the finest music listening experience possible.

Since its debut with Bob Ludwig last Fall, dCS has launched supporting print and digital campaigns featuring iconic engineers Al Schmitt, Tony Faulkner, and Chuck Ainlay. Similar campaigns are scheduled for such luminaries as Frank Filipetti, James Guthrie, Leslie Ann Jones, George Massenburg, John Newton, Elliot Scheiner, Mark Wilder, and the late Ed Cherney, who dCS also honored with a contribution to the COVID-19 Relief Fund established by the Recording Academy and MusiCares.

Each new dCS Legends Award includes a variety of other supporting media. These include website banners, video clips, in-store materials, and exclusive audio interviews as part of podcast series titled “The Other Side of the Glass,” available from the dCS Legends microsite (www.dcslegends.com) and services such as Apple Music and Spotify. Each dCS Legends Award recipient also receives a limited-edition, commemorative version of dCS’ acclaimed Bartók Digital-Analog Converter.