TODAY is the deadline to enter Mix's Best of Show Awards for NAB 2026—Don't Miss It!

The deadline for entering your exhibiting product in Mix’s Best of Show Awards 2026 for The NAB Show is TODAY, Friday, April 3!

The Best of Show 2026 award is for those exhibiting at the NAB Show, acknowledging the very best products on display at this year’s convention. These awards, from the industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one the most attended shows in the industry. There is a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our award brands, which include not only Mix, but also TVBEurope, TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology and IT Pro.

NOMINEE AWARENESS

All entries will receive a fully licensed nominee badge to use in both digital and print promotions, in addition to a nominee placard to display at your booth at the NAB Show.

WINNER PACKAGES

Winners will receive a press release, social graphics and digital banners, as well as a fully licensed winner’s badge to aid in house promotion. All of the winner assets will be fully licensed and can be used both indefinitely and internationally.

BRAND EXPOSURE

Winners will be notified via email and officially announced on the participating brands’ websites. Winners will also be featured in promotional material for the awards which includes online articles, newsletters, social posts and subscriber-facing emails.

DISPLAY YOUR SUCCESS

Winners will receive a trophy at the show to display their success to NAB Show attendees.

Between the variety of Future brands, the Best of Show awards are for all products being launched or on-display at the 2026 NAB Show. If you’re an exhibitor, you can make your product or solution stand out in post-show pieces by entering the Best of Show awards. These products will be judged by both remote and on-site judges, providing you with a chance to demonstrate what they’re all about.

To register, fill out a product nomination form today!