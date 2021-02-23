Electric Lady Studios Partners With Daniel Johnston Estate

Iconic New York City facility Electric Lady Studios is once again broadening its creative reach by working alongside the estate of celebrated singer/songwriter and visual artist Daniel Johnston.

What began as interest in one of the late artist’s drawings culminated in a genuine passion project for Studio Managing Partner Lee Foster, prompting him to take on an active role in preserving the late Johnston’s art. Having curated an impressive collection of Johnston’s original works currently on display in Electric Lady’s famed Studio A, including the famous “Symbolical Visions” drawing, Foster will serve as the link between the studio and The Daniel Johnston Trust, which is overseen by Dick Johnston, Daniel’s older brother.

Just as Foster has become a conservator of Jimi Hendrix’s legacy, he now also works with Johnston’s family to help further cement the late artist’s remembrance and influence.

“Art has always been a fixture at Electric Lady—from the large sci-fi, space murals commissioned by Hendrix, to the decoupage installations done here in the early 1970s,” notes Foster. “I began building my own collection of Daniel’s work and recognized that a separate collection for the studio would be great inspiration for musicians recording here. The creative dialog begins instantly when people see them.”

Known for his frank and vulnerable style, Johnston’s music and art is cherished by many—with themes of pain, love, life and loss that resonate now more than ever. His outpouring of expression has been referenced, adored and collected by the likes of David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Matt Groening, Eddie Vedder, Frank Ocean, Jonah Hill, Mark Ruffalo, Cat Power, Tom Waits, Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and many more of the world’s most influential creators.

Last Fall, Foster produced a virtual tribute to the beloved artist to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his passing. Electric Lady Presents “Honey, I Sure Miss You” was viewed more than 120,000 times, and saw intimate, at-home performances from some of Daniel’s most vocal supporters within the music community, ranging from Beck, Jeff Tweedy, Phoebe Bridgers, Devendra Banhart and many others, along with never-before-seen home video of Daniel constructing a song.