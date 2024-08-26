Emmy Awards Voting Ends Tonight!

Last chance to select the winners in multiple categories for Outstanding Sound Editing and Mixing.

Voting for the 76th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats, ends at 10 p.m. PDT tonight, August 26, 2024.

The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 (previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009), and Shōgun led this year’s Drama category with 25 nominations.

For a reminder, here is the complete list of nominees in the Outstanding Sound categories.

For a more in-depth look at how the sounds were created for a number of nominated programs, hear direct from the sound teams in these special sponsored videos:

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, September 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu. Meanwhile, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards take place at the Peacock Theater across two consecutive nights—Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8—with an edited presentation to air on Saturday, September 14