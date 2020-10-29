Endless Noise Names Dave Chapman Creative Director, Partner

Santa Monica, CA, October 27, 2020 – Led by Grammy Award winning composer, orchestrator, conductor and musician Jeff Elmassian, renowned music and sound design company Endless Noise has named Dave Chapman to the post of Creative Director and Partner. Mr. Elmassian made the announcement today.

Dave Chapman is a longtime music and audio producer, engineer and mixer who co-founded (along with Samuel Creager) Ugly Duck Studios in Boston in 2013. Chapman and Creager, both of whom relocated to LA in 2019, remain actively involved with Ugly Duck, which is currently being managed day-to-day by Dan Babai. Among Ugly Duck’s clients have been such high- profile companies as: Walt Disney Studios, LucasArts, NPR, the New York Times, the BBC, Comcast, MTV, AT&T, Buick, the History Channel, and many others.

Regarding Chapman joining Endless Noise, Jeff Elmassian, Company Founder & Composer, said, “Dave is an incomparable musician and producer with a multi-faceted command of both the creative and business needs of our clients. He’s worked in Boston for over a decade, where he built his own studio and developed both the knowledge of our field and the entrepreneurial spirit needed to help run Endless Noise.”

He adds, “Dave’s already played an instrumental role in the development of our exciting and soon-to-be-announced new music library! I’ve been waiting a long time for someone with the right mix of experimental ingenuity and grounded strategic thinking to come along and help me move Endless Noise boldly into the future. Dave has been well worth the wait.”

Said Chapman, “I was a composer by training, and sort of fell into becoming an audio engineer as well in the early stages of my career. I met Jeff through a member of my family, and I began writing commercial music for him. After about five years of working with each other long distance, I had reached a point in my life where I was looking to move out of Boston, so I contacted Jeff about joining him at Endless Noise. We were determined to figure out a way to work together. That was a pivotal moment for both of us.”

He adds, “I love working with Jeff – he’s still a kid at heart, always throwing out a million amazing ideas – he’s great at giving creative feedback and we work really well together. In a lot of ways he’s been a mentor to me into the LA scene, and Endless Noise has been immensely valuable in helping me get established here. At our studio, I ensure that all creative projects get done; I go out and find new jobs, and sometimes I’m the creative or I decide who to hire for an assignment from our team of composers.”

ABOUT DAVE CHAPMAN:

Noted music and audio producer, and musician Dave Chapman launched Ugly Duck Studios with Samuel Creager in Boston in 2013, building and maintaining a company cliental of nearly 200 unique artists and company projects per year. Among Ugly Duck’s clients have been: the New York Times, NPR, Harvard University, Stitcher, MIT, BBC, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Animal Ventures, America’s Test Kitchen, DNVGL, Maidpro, Tokyo Disney, Equal Vision Records, T–Pain, and many others.

From 2012-2014, Chapman was a much in-demand freelance audio tracking engineer and producer across the Greater Boston area. He worked within Cybersound Studios – a renowned hip-hop studio, where he recorded, mixed and mastered audio and music for countless projects, ranging from local artist releases to prominent national and regional TV and radio commercials. During this time frame he also produced music as head engineer with Earth Sea Studios, with studio founder John Wigneswaran. The music the two produced can be heard in such TV shows as “Atlanta,” “Late Show with James Corden,” “E! News Live,” and “Saturday Night Live,” among several others.

Chapman is also the guitarist in Ed Balloon, a band that employs experimental production to draw listeners into a world balancing pop and soul with a ‘desire for the strange.’ Based in LA, the three-piece band includes lead singer and lyricist Edmund Oribhabor, and co-producer Samuel Creager. Ed Balloon captivates audiences with an immersive and movement-filled live experience. Chapman co-wrote, produced, recorded and mixed each of the group’s four studio releases: “The Dubs,” “Flourish,” “Yellow 20 Somethings,” and “No Smoking.”

After their first international tour was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Chapman and the group turned to new forms of visual media in an effort to continue to connect with fans. Projects have included a live performance series called #DollarAndRT and a stop motion animation series called Ed B “The Puppet.” Brain child of lead singer Edmund Oribhabor, Ed B “The Puppet” is a satirical variety show hosted by a silicon puppet, which aims to illuminate the issues that black people experience on a daily basis. Guests on the series have included actor and rapper Daveed Diggs (“Clipping,” “Hamilton,”) and rap artist Fat Tony.

A native of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, Chapman is a graduate of Boston’s Berklee College of Music, where he earned a BFA degree in the dual major of Film Scoring & Contemporary Writing, and Production in 2013.

ABOUT ENDLESS NOISE:

Based in Santa Monica, CA, Endless Noise is a multi-award-winning music and sound design company founded in 1994 by renowned musician/composer Jeff Elmassian. The company specializes in Original Music Score, Music Library/Supervision, Sound Design/SFX, Audio Post-Production/Mix, Music Recording/Production, Video Production and Video Editorial. The studio composes and produces innovative music and sound design for TV programs, commercials, feature films, digital platforms, interactive/multimedia projects, and video games.

Clients of Endless Noise have included: Amazon Studios, Nike, Coca-Cola, Audi, Lexus, Honda, American Express, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Motorola, MasterCard, Nissan, and Snapple, to name a few. Building on its Grammy, Cannes Gold Lion, Clio, AICP, D&AD, London International Advertising, ANDY and One Show awards, Endless Noise continues to wow the sonic senses with its mastery of composition, versatility, and fearlessness in pushing the boundaries of music and audio.