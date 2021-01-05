Featured Films Announced for Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season

Sound teams from Mank, Sound of Metal and The Midnight Sky to discuss their tracks at virtual event on February 4.

Mix has announced the first round of 2020 films to be featured at the debut of Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, a virtual event honoring the year’s best creative talent in film and television sound to be held February 4.

MANK (Netflix): A discussion with Ren Klyce (Supervising Sound Editor & Re-recording Mixer), Jeremy Molod (Supervising Sound Editor), David Parker (Re-Recording Mixer), Nathan Nance (Re-Recording Mixer), and Drew Kunin (Production Sound Mixer).

(Amazon Studios): A sit-down with supervising sound editor/sound designer/composer Nicolas Becker and the re-recording teams from France, Mexico City and Los Angeles.. THE MIDNIGHT SKY (Netflix): A chat with Supervising Sound Editors Randy Thom and Bjørn Schroeder, and Re-Recording Mixers Dan Hiland and Todd Beckett.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, productions sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

Check out the Composers featured at Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season.

With the nomination process beginning in February and the voting taking place in March, now is the time to get in front of Oscar, MPSE Golden Reel and CAS Awards voters and show why your film deserves a For Your Consideration.

