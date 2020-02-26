Abbey Road Institute to Open First U.S. School in Miami

Abbey Road Institute, the specialist music production school at London’s Abbey Road Studios, today announced the next step in their international educational offering with the launch of their first specialist music production school in the United States, confirmed to be opening in Miami, Florida in 2020. The school will be opened in partnership with multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Julio Reyes Copello at his studio, Miami Art House.

Reyes Copello, who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Alejandro Sanz, Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara, is excited to be working with the established British educational institution. With the new school opening at his existing studio complex, Reyes Copello will act as a mentor to the select group of students joining the program. His team at Miami Art House will also play key roles on a day-to-day basis bringing the reality of studio life directly to the student experience with the school occupying a space within the building alongside the commercial studios.

Abbey Road Institute offers an intensive and immersive education for aspiring music producers and engineers in a small and intimate environment. It focuses on high-quality audio education delivered in a hands-on apprenticeship style, which prepares graduates to enter the fast-paced music industry and create their own career trajectory.

Copello says: ‘‘My goal is for aspiring producers, engineers and artists to learn by direct experience. To be thrown in the middle of actual professional recording sessions and learn by doing, is the most effective, honest and responsible way of acquiring the skills needed for a career in music. I aim to guide, educate and inspire the future generations of music professionals while staying fully involved and engaged in my work as a music producer for the most important and upcoming artists of the industry. The legacy of Abbey Road combined with this innovative approach will fulfill this purpose and create an unparalleled new model of music education.”

Abbey Road Institute, which is headed up by the London based CEO, Luca Barassi is equally delighted to have the reputable and talented music industry titan come on board to launch their first school in the US.

Barassi says: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Julio who is at the top of his game. The quality of the education we offer is incredibly important and opening a school with Julio at the helm, with the level of experience and expertise he has within the music industry, will prove invaluable to the school and our students. We have many success stories from our current graduates – those that are working for internationally recognized employers in the music industry such as Universal Music, Spotify, Netflix, Redbull Studios, Apple and Abbey Road Studios as well as those that are making their next step in their respective countries across Europe and Australia.”

The Institute’s ethos and curriculum have been founded on the nearly 90 years of expertise and innovation in production and recording developed at Abbey Road Studios. Isabel Garvey, Managing Director of Abbey Road, says: “We launched our first school in London and we’ve been watching the Institute go from strength to strength ever since. The demand for the education our team have created has been an inspiration to observe and I look forward to further growth in the US in the future.”

As a member of the board, Universal Music UK’s COO David Sharpe has also been following the developments of the Institute closely and seen the success of graduates launching their careers: “The music industry today is so competitive anyone entering their first job in production and recording needs to be ultra-skilled and motivated. Having an Abbey Road Institute education under their belts will not only prepare them for the working world but really help them stand out.”

In addition to the new Diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering, Copello will be launching a bespoke Diploma in Music Performance at Miami Art House Academy. The Music Performance course will provide a training ground for up and coming artists who will work closely with those on the Music Production diploma, providing both groups with a catalyst to speed up and enhance learning in their respective subjects. A very innovative element of this synergic model of education is that it will result in a fully produced EP professionally overseen by Reyes Copello and his team, providing graduates with an invaluable asset to launch their professional careers. The eyes of key industry people and renowned artists that are frequent visitors of the existing studio business at Art House, will no doubt take notice of the projects and talent coming out of the school, an opportunity no other academic environment can provide.

Multiple award-winning producer Julio Reyes Copello has a high level of industry recognition with 9 Grammy and Latin Grammys under his belt (with more than 20 nominations), 3 of which he received in this year’s awards. They include, in 2019, ‘Record of the Year’ Latin Grammy for ‘Mi Persona Favorita’ by Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello as well as ‘Best Latin Pop Album’ for #ElDisco’ by Alejandro Sanz and ‘Best Tropical Latin Album’ (Tie) for Marc Anthony’s ‘Opus’.

The team of bilingual music professionals working with Reyes Copello at Miami Art House that will be part of the Abbey Road Institute educational programs will also include engineer Maria Elisa Ayerbe, who the Latin Recording Academy recently honored as one of the “Leading Ladies of Latin Entertainment.” Maria, and other female music industry leaders who are part of the Miami Art House Academy teaching staff, will look to inspire a new generation of female music production and engineering students.

The school will be enrolling its first intake of students onto the Diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering in the fall of 2020. Applications are open now for suitable candidates. More information on the course and how to apply can be found at www.abbeyroadinstitute.com/miami.

Background

Abbey Road Institute has its flagship school in London, the home of the world-famous recording studio, famed for its internationally renowned recordings from The Beatles and Pink Floyd to Frank Ocean, Brockhampton as well as film scores for The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther and The Shape of Water to name just a few. The Institute has established campuses across Europe, in Germany, Paris and Amsterdam as well as Melbourne Australia and a new school which opened in Johannesburg South Africa in early 2020.

About Abbey Road Institute

Abbey Road Institute is a specialist music production school born out of a collaboration between the world-famous Abbey Road Studios and Universal Music Group. The concept behind the educational offering came from a small team of academics working closely with the experts and engineers at the studio. They identified the unique nature of the training needed to prepare professionals entering work in a fast-paced and intensive recording environment and created a curriculum which encompasses the most relevant skills and knowledge required to get started.

About Julio Reyes Copello and Miami Art House Academy

Julio Reyes Copello is a Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning music producer, pianist, arranger and composer. Hailing from Colombia, Copello found his passion for music at an early age, he studied at the Javeriana University in Bogota, where he was also a professor and later was awarded a full scholarship from the University of Miami and obtained Masters degree in Media Writing & Production. Julio moved to the US over 20 years ago and opened his studio, Miami Art House. He since has worked some of the most important artists across the world, including, in Europe (Alejandro Sanz, Malú, Pablo Alborán – Spain, Florent Pagny – France, Reamonn – Germany, Il Divo, Natasha Bedingfield – UK, Laura Pausini – Italy), United States (Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Taylor Dayne, Camila Cabello), Canada (Alessia Cara, Nelly Furtado, Tamia Hill), and Latin America (Ricky Martin, Kany Garcia, Chayanne – Puerto Rico, Diego Torres – Argentina, Alexandre Pires – Brazil, Alejandro Fernandez, Thalia, Paulina Rubio – Mexico, Fonseca, Andrés Cepeda – Colombia, Mariana Vega – Venezuela).