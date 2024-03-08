Allen & Heath Goes Big at SXSW 2024

Console maker to outfit multiple stages, with a home base and FOH Lounge on site in partnership with the British Music Embassy.

Los Angeles (March 7, 2024)—Allen & Heath will have a larger presence than ever at this year’s SXSW festival, supplying consoles for dozens of venues throughout the event, including Lady Bird Lake, Mohawk and The Victorian Room.

SXSW 2024 will take place from March 8 – 17 in Austin, Texas, and will feature more than 2,000 acts from over 60 countries, showcasing the best of emerging and established talent across a variety of genres and platforms. Allen & Heath has been a longtime supporter of SXSW, providing a variety of mixing consoles for the various stages and venues over the years.

“With the size and scope of the SXSW Music Festival, we have artists and crews visiting from a wide array of backgrounds and skill levels,” explained Nate Cross, SXSW director of production. “The Allen & Heath soundboards we’re using provide an unmatched level of versatility to our artists and their crews regardless of the size of the venue.”

As usual, the British Music Embassy venue will be fully powered by Allen & Heath, showcasing the best of UK music. The BME will be taking residence at the Backyard at Downright Austin, a spacious outdoor venue in the heart of the festival space. The BME will host a range of showcases, parties and networking events, featuring up-and-coming UK artists such as Ash, Gruff Rhys and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

A new dedicated Allen & Heath FOH lounge area will host one-on-one demos and Q&A sessions with Allen & Heath’s experts and ambassadors.

Also new for 2024, The Green Room at Brush Square Park will host a smaller, more consumer-focused Allen & Heath activation space where engineers and music fans can learn more about the company’s mixing consoles, pick up swag, and chat with live sound audio pros.