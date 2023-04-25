Audiotonix Takes Cloud Audio Mixing to New Heights

DSP-based mix engine in the cloud used on live streaming for sporting events, proving remote solutions on a large-scale project.

Chessington, UK (April 24, 2023)—Calrec and Solid State Logic clients have been using the Audiotonix “New Heights” cloud DSP mixing engine in a series of live streaming sports proof-of-concept projects, including ESPN’s recent live-to-air cloud broadcast, reportedly the first in the U.S.

The co-developed cloud-based processing engine will provide the backbone for future REMI/remote solutions for both broadcast audio equipment manufacturers. Each brand will further develop their own commercial solutions with signature DSP sound and control based on their unique production workflows and feature sets already utilized by their customers.

“Having the ability to leverage technologies and experience between two leading broadcast companies under the Audiotonix umbrella gives both companies a significant advantage as we look to deliver cloud-based solutions in the coming year,” comments Tom Knowles, Solid State Logic product director. “Also, working as one team on these projects has provided an additional confidence to all involved, and ensuring we are successful.”

“It’s a unique situation in the industry with two of the most used broadcast console brands co-developing a dedicated audio cloud solution,” agrees Henry Goodman, Calrec product director, “whilst also allowing each brand to build front-end solutions that will fold into their existing customers workflows and production infrastructure.”

