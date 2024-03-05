‘Barbie’ Wins Big at 14th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Bille Eilish and Finneas accept award for 'What Was I Made For?'; Robbie Robertson honored posthumously with ICON Award.

Los Angeles, Calif. (March 4, 2024)—The Guild of Music Supervisors held its star-studded 14th annual award ceremony on March 3 at The Wiltern Theatre, celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, documentaries, advertising, trailers, and video games.

George Drakoulias took home a double-win for his work on Barbie for Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million and Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film with the Oscar-nominated original song “What Was I Made For?”, performed by Billie Eilish and written by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell. Fellow winners, Billie & Finneas took to the stage to accept their award for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for A Film with gratitude and thanking the music supervisors who have helped shape their careers. Frankie Pine took home two trophies for her work on Daisy Jones & The Six. Alex Hackford also won two Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for his incredible work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game, and Toko Nagata won twice for her work on Totally Killer and Joy Ride.

Robbie Robertson was posthumously awarded the Icon Award to celebrate his contributions to the music and film industry. He was given a tribute performance of his music by Margo Price, Rocco DeLuca and Johnny Sheppard. Allan Mason was awarded the Legacy Award for his impact within the industry over the course of his career.

Keeping music at the forefront, audience members were treated to a performance from Oscar-nominated and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson with his song “It Never Went Away,” from the Netflix film American Symphony, that he co-wrote with Jon Batiste, and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award-nominated song “I Found You” performed by India Carney from the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q, plus the RIAA Multi-Platinum certified hit “Romantic Homicide” by Spotlight Performer d4vd.

Presenters from the evening included: Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Mark Ronson, Luca Guadagnino, Tyrese Gibson, Crystal Methyd, Freddy Scott, Stephanie Savage, PJ Morton, Ryan Lott (of Son Lux), Volker Bertelmann, and more.

The winners for the 14th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards are:

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

George Drakoulias

“Barbie”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million And Under

Toko Nagata

“Joy Ride”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under

Lindsay Wolfington

“Theater Camp”

Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film

Tie:

Angela Asistio – “Chang Can Dunk”

Toko Nagata – “Totally Killer”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias

Performer: Billie Eilish

Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Gabe Hilfer

“The White Lotus” Season 2

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Frankie Pine

“Daisy Jones & The Six” Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Carrie Hughes

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” from “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Music Supervisor: Frankie Pine

Performer: Daisy Jones & The Six

Songwriters: Jason Boesel, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Johnathan Rice, Stephony Smith

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Jonathan Finegold

“Little Richard: I Am Everything”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Andrea von Foerster

“Welcome to Wrexham” Season 2

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Scott McDaniel

Run This Town – The Road to Halftime Starts on Rihanna Drive

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Nicole Palko, Jonathan Wellbelove

iPhone 15 Plus – Miss You

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film

Angel Mendoza

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Official Teaser Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series

Rochelle Holguin Cappello, Katie Pool

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 – Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive

Rebecca Bergman, Brian Murphy

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Justice League Trailer – No More Heroes

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)

Alex Hackford

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Music Supervisors: Alex Hackford, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary

Composer: John Paesano