CAS Announces Sound Mixing Award Winners

Los Angeles, Calif. (March 4, 2024)—The Cinema Audio Society has announced the winners of its 60th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing in motion pictures and television.
Oppenheimer‘s sound team continued their winning streak this award season, coming out on top in the motion picture – live action category. The award bodes well for the Oscar prospects of the sound team, whose previous Academy Awards collectively include wins for Dreamgirls, Bird, Dunkirk, Inception and Hacksaw Ridge. Last year’s CAS winner in the category, Top Gun: Maverick, went on to win the Academy Award. However, the Oppenheimer team may face competition from the Oscar-nominated crew behind The Zone of Interest, which just won the BAFTA for best sound.
Multi-award-winning sound mixer Joe Earle, CAS (American Horror Story, Six Feet Under) was honored with the prestigious CAS Career Achievement Award.
The University of Southern California’s Yushu “Doris” Shen won the Student Recognition Award, taking home a check for $5,000. Four fellow student finalists each received $1,000 from the CAS, along with $10,000 in products to help launch their careers in sound from sponsoring companies Acon Digital, Apple, Avid, Ginger Audio, Halter Technical, Izotope, K-Tek, Krotos Audio, Lectrosonics, McDSP, Sound Particles, Shotdeck, Todd-AO/Absentia DX and Zaxcom.
The winners of the 60th Annual CAS Award for outstanding achievement in sound mixing are:
Motion Pictures – Live Action
Oppenheimer
Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills
Motion Pictures – Animated
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith
Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
Motion Pictures – Documentary
32 Sounds
Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS
Television Series – One Hour
The Last of Us: S01 E01 When You’re Lost in the Darkness
Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson
Television Series – Half Hour
The Bear: S02 E07 Forks
Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials
100 Foot Wave: S02 E05 Lost at Sea
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne