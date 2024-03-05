CAS Announces Sound Mixing Award Winners

'Oppenheimer,' 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and '32 Sounds' win top honors at the 60th annual CAS Awards.

Los Angeles, Calif. (March 4, 2024)—The Cinema Audio Society has announced the winners of its 60th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing in motion pictures and television.

Oppenheimer‘s sound team continued their winning streak this award season, coming out on top in the motion picture – live action category. The award bodes well for the Oscar prospects of the sound team, whose previous Academy Awards collectively include wins for Dreamgirls, Bird, Dunkirk, Inception and Hacksaw Ridge. Last year’s CAS winner in the category, Top Gun: Maverick, went on to win the Academy Award. However, the Oppenheimer team may face competition from the Oscar-nominated crew behind The Zone of Interest, which just won the BAFTA for best sound.

Multi-award-winning sound mixer Joe Earle, CAS (American Horror Story, Six Feet Under) was honored with the prestigious CAS Career Achievement Award.

The University of Southern California’s Yushu “Doris” Shen won the Student Recognition Award, taking home a check for $5,000. Four fellow student finalists each received $1,000 from the CAS, along with $10,000 in products to help launch their careers in sound from sponsoring companies Acon Digital, Apple, Avid, Ginger Audio, Halter Technical, Izotope, K-Tek, Krotos Audio, Lectrosonics, McDSP, Sound Particles, Shotdeck, Todd-AO/Absentia DX and Zaxcom.

The winners of the 60th Annual CAS Award for outstanding achievement in sound mixing are:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

Oppenheimer

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade

Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci

Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills

Motion Pictures – Animated

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith

Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

Motion Pictures – Documentary

32 Sounds

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis

Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS

Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

Television Series – One Hour

The Last of Us: S01 E01 When You’re Lost in the Darkness

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS

Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson

Television Series – Half Hour

The Bear: S02 E07 Forks

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

100 Foot Wave: S02 E05 Lost at Sea

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne