CAS Awards Winners Announced

Ford v. Ferrari, Toy Story 4 and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound Take Home Top Mixing Honors; Sound Devices Scorpio, iZotope Dialogue Match Win Product of the Year

Los Angeles, January 25 – The Cinema Audio Society Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Live Action was presented to the sound mixing team from “Ford v Ferrari ” Steven A. Morrow CAS, Paul Massey CAS, David Giammarco CAS, Tyson Lozensky, David Betancourt, and Richard Duarte.

Top honors for Motion Picture – Animated went to “Toy Story 4” and the sound mixing team of Doc Kane CAS, Vince Caro CAS, Michael Semanick CAS, Nathan Nance, David Boucher, and Scott Curtis.

This year the CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Documentary went to “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” and the team of David J. Turner, Tom Myers, Dan Blanck, and Frank Rinella.

Held in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the event, was hosted by Kirsten Vangsness. Awards were presented in seven categories for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture and Television and two Outstanding Product Awards. The evening saw CAS President Karol Urban acknowledge recently retired CAS Executive Board member Peter R. Damski for his years of service to the organization.

The professional contributions of re-recording mixer Tom Fleischman CAS were recognized as he received the CAS Career Achievement Award. Presenter Gary Bourgeois spoke of the commitment to excellence Fleischman has demonstrated in a career that spans over 40 years, nearly 200 films, and collaborations with dozens of notable directors. Congratulatory messages from production sound mixer Chris Newman CAS and director Martin Scorsese left many in the room teary-eyed.

James Mangold received the CAS Filmmaker Award in a presentation that included remarks by re-recording mixer Paul Massey CAS who was joined in the presentation by Harrison Ford. Mangold joins an impressive list of previous CAS Filmmakers Honorees including Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Quentin Tarantino, Gil Cates, Bill Condon, Paul Mazursky, Henry Selick, Taylor Hackford, Rob Marshall, Jonathan Demme, Edward Zwick, and Richard Linklater.

Mangold had even more to celebrate as he watched his sound team take top honors for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Live Action.

The Sound Mixing team of “Chernobyl: 1.23.45” took top honors for Television Movie or Limited Series. Television-One Hour honors went to “Game of Thrones: The Bells” and “David Bowie: Finding Fame”, won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials. In a rare occurrence “Barry: ronny/lily” and “Fleabag: #2.6” tied for the award for Television Series-Half Hour.

Bo Pang a student at Chapman University, Orange, CA was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $5000. The other four finalists received $1000. These gifts were made possible by the support of IMAX and iZotope, co-sponsors of the Student Recognition Award. Additionally, the students received gift bags with a variety of production and post-production products to help launch their careers in sound thanks to the support of these generous companies: Audionamix, Denecke, Deity, Halter Technical, iZotope, K-Tek, Lectrosonics, McDSP, Sound Devices, Sound Particles, Todd AO and Zaxcom.

The CAS Outstanding Product Awards for 2019 were presented to Sound Devices for their Scorpio portable mixer/recorder and iZotope, Inc. for their Dialog Match plug-in.

Celebrity presenters and attendees were: Harrison Ford, Ambyr Childers (“You”), Elisha Cuthbert (“The Ranch”), Faithe Herman (This is Us”, “Shazam”), Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”, “The Family Business”), Italia Ricci (“Designated Survivor”), Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley”, “Fantasy Island”), Jaicy Elliot (“Grey’s Anatomy), Krystin Goodwin(“Tommy”), Natasha Marc (The Good Lord Bird”), and Dion Phaneuf (NHL Player).

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Ford v Ferrari

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Toy Story 4

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

ADR Mixer – Frank Rinella

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Game of Thrones: The Bells

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS

Production Mixer –Simon Kerr

Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

TIE

Barry: ronny/lily

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS

Fleabag: Episode #2.6

Production Mixer – Christian Bourne

Re-recording Mixer – David Drake

ADR Mixer – James Gregory

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl: 1:23:45

Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier

Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

David Bowie: Finding Fame

Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Sound Devices, LLC

Scorpio

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION

iZotope, Inc.

Dialogue Match

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Bo Pang, Chapman University – Orange, CA

The Cinema Audio Society thanks the 56th CAS Awards Sponsors and Partners:

Title Sponsor: DTS

Cocktail Reception Sponsor Westlake Pro |Avid

After Party Sponsor Smart Post Sound

Student Recognition Award Sponsors: IMAX & iZotope

Diamond Level– NBC Universal Operations, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures

Platinum Level – Amazon Studios, Dolby

Gold Level—DreamWorks, , IATSE Local 695, Walt Disney Studios, Motion Pictures, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

Double Silver Level – HBO, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Silver Level –Formosa Group, Fox Production Services, IATSE Local 700 Motion Picture Editors Guild, Lectrosonics, Shure, Sound Devices

Charging Station Sponsor South Lake Audio Services

Media Partners –Soundworks Collection, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety

VIP Transportation Partner BLS