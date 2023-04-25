Joburg Facility Builds Immersive Studio

Biggleswade, UK (April 24, 2023)—Aptly named, Studio Immersive in Johannesburg, South Africa, is outfitted with a PMC 7.1.4 monitor system and is keeping busy with Dolby Atmos projects for Apple Music and Netflix.

The system installed at Studio Immersive consists of PMC8-2 XBD monitors for left and right channels, a PMC8-2 for the center channel, two PMC8 subs and PMC Ci65 monitors driven by Line Research 88C03 amplifiers for surround and height.

The key players behind Studio Immersive are Adam Howard, head of audio and music post facility Howard Audio, and Robin Kohl, owner of music recording company Jazzworx. Howard had been looking to expand his own audio facility when he was approached by Kohl who had sold his own studio and wanted to rent space in Howard’s premises.

“We didn’t have room for him, so I suggested an alternative—that we both take on the 300-square-meter office suite next to mine, which had been empty since lockdown, and use the space to create the best-sounding recording studio we possibly could,” explains Howard, a classically trained musician who moved from the UK to South Africa in 1997. “Studio Immersive is our lovechild—expensive but very beautiful! Although Howard Audio and Jazzworx remain separate companies, this facility is a natural coming together that allows us to tackle new immersive audio work and larger ensemble recordings.”

Alongside the final mixing and music composition work it tackles every day, the facility, which has a live room that can house up to 24 musicians, has delivered more than 300 tracks to Apple Music for artists such as Tresor, Black Coffee, Lojay and the late South African rapper AKA. In addition, it has become one of the first South African sound studios to mix a locally produced Netflix series—Ludik, directed by Giant Films’ Ian Gabriel—in Dolby Atmos.

A key person in the design and build of the facility was Jacob van der Westhuizen, CEO of South African equipment distributor Benjamin Pro Audio. It was Jacob who recommended PMC speakers for the facility. “I have listened to many PMC systems in other studios, including some of the top audio houses in the world,” Howard says. “PMC just seem to be the choice of many of the musicians, composers, and producers that I respect. Jacob has a PMC system in his demo room in Cape Town so I went to have a listen and it was a no brainer. They sounded amazing.”

