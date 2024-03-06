McDSP Ships BOB APB Plug-in, New Low-Latency Mode

McDSP is now shipping the all new BOB (Bass Optimized Bias) APB Plug-in, which boosts low frequencies in the same way as the original BOB module from the 6060 Ultimate Module collection, with additional analog processing options.

All original BOB module controls are in the BOB APB plug-in—Bias, Frequency, Squash, Rate, and Bias Modes A and B. A new two-stage analog signal path in the BOB APB plug-in further enhances the original bass optimiz

ed bias using three new controls: Gain, Trim/HR (Headroom), and Analog Modes I and II.

Metering of the overall gain reduction, Squash gain reduction, input and output, is shown via two VU-style meters on the far left and right of the user interface.

BOB APB Plug-in Feature List:

Unique bass-optimized bias (BOB) algorithm

Two-stage analog gain section

Adjustable analog compression and saturation

VU-style metering of input, output, overall gain reduction and Squash gain reduction

Sample-accurate automation of analog processing

McDSP has also released its new low-latency mode for all APB plug-ins for Pro Tools 2023.12 and later versions. With this update, APB plug-ins can be used at any hardware buffer size, for latency as low as sub-5 milliseconds.

The BOB, like other APB plug-ins, comes free for all registered APB users. You can download the installer for BOB from the company’s website, along with the latest APB plug-in update (v1.6.1).