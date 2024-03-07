METalliance to Host “In Session” Event at Power Station New England

Award-winning engineer/producers Elliot Scheiner, Frank Filipetti and Niko Bolas to cover tracking a live act, mixing in stereo and immersive, and much more on April 27-28

Nashville, Tenn. (March 6, 2024)—METalliance (Music Engineering and Technology Alliance), the preeminent association of award-winning audio engineers/producers, announces its next “In Session” event on April 27-28 at the multi-studio facilities of Power Station New England, Waterford, Conn.

The weekend event features two days of sessions, including Tracking/Recording in iconic Studio A with Elliot Scheiner on day 1 and with Frank Filipetti on day 2; and Mixing in stereo and immersive in historic Studio B with Frank Filipetti on day 1 and with Niko Bolas on day 2. Throughout the two-day event, Scheiner, Filipetti and Bolas will also share their insights on the latest in music recording and immersive techniques.

As an added bonus, those who sign up for VIP attendance will get a chance to have a review of one of their mixes by either Scheiner, Filipetti or Bolas. This opportunity will be limited to eight people. Admittance to all four sessions is restricted to ensure an intimate, personalized interaction.

“At Power Station New England, we’re teaming up with outstanding musicians for the tracking and recording sessions, and for an unparalleled stereo and immersive mixing session experience in a cutting-edge studio control room environment,” stated METalliance co-founder Chuck Ainlay. “Our ‘In Session’ gatherings offer an incomparable opportunity to delve into the realms of recording, mixing and session lore, while learning invaluable techniques from our esteemed team of master producers and engineers.”

The 2024 series of METalliance “In Session” events also includes scheduled locations as follows: May 18-19 at Blackbird Studio, Nashville, followed by dates at EastWest Studios, Los Angeles (dates to be announced) and at The Hideout, Las Vegas (dates to be announced).

About Power Station New England

Power Station NE, located in Waterford, Conn., was founded in 1995, based on the exact design and acoustics of the original Power Station in New York City. At the center of Power Station New England is the refurbished main recording space with signature 35-foot dome, plus four isolation spaces and the historic control room, which now features a vintage Neve 8068 MkII console. The console was restored to its original 1979 glory by Vintage King Audio and console legend Ed Evans, who worked at the original Power Station in NYC. The Neve console was originally installed at Electric Lady Studio in NYC in 1979, and most recently at Pachyderm Studios in Minnesota. The console played a role in historic recordings by such artists as John Lennon, AC/DC, Van Halen and Nirvana.