Mix Announces ‘Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season’ Virtual Event

First annual virtual awards season event spotlighting the creative community in sound for film to take place on February 4.

Mix magazine and its parent company, Future, announce the debut of Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season, a virtual event honoring the year’s best creative talent in film and television sound. The free virtual event will take place on February 4, in advance of nominations and voting for the Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society CAS Awards.

“We’ve always featured awards season coverage as a companion to the annual Mix sound for film and television event held each September at Sony Pictures Studios,” says Tom Kenny, editor of Mix. “This year, we’re adapting to the current climate and extending the success we had with our Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, also held virtually on the vFairs platform. While the global pandemic has affected media distribution, schedules and attendance, it has not affected the quality of the sound work, and that work deserves to be recognized.”

Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season will include a series of film and composer profiles, featuring behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

The nomination process for the 2021 Awards Season, which for the first time officially allows films that debuted on streaming services, begins in February with voting taking place in March.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley at janis.crowley@futurenet.com.