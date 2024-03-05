MPSE Announces Golden Reel Award Winners

'Oppenheimer' and 'Spider-Man' come up big at 71st annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards.

Hollywood, Calif. (March 4, 2024)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors has announced the winners of the 71st Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards.

The MPSE ceremony was held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by Patton Oswalt. The Golden Reels honor sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions.

Oppenheimer added to its armloads of awards this season with two Golden Reels for effects/Foley and dialog/ADR in the feature sound editing categories. The film won a Cinema Audio Society Award the previous night for sound mixing, has recently collected numerous other awards for sound and is hotly tipped for the best sound Oscar.

Peter Parker’s alter-ego also picked up a pair of awards, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse winning for feature animation sound editing while Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was recognized in the games effects/Foley sound editing category.

Director, writer and producer Michael Dinner, known for his work on The Wonder Years, Chicago Hope and Justified: City Primeval, received the MPSE Filmmaker Award. Dane A. Davis, MPSE, who won an Oscar for best sound effects editing for 1999’s The Matrix, was presented with the MPSE Career Achievement Award.

This year’s Golden Reel winners are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit” (Disney)

Supervising Sound Editor: David W. Collins

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Bill Rudolph

Dialogue Editor: David W. Collins

Supervising Foley Editor: Alex Wilmer

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, Xiuzhu (Mimi) Guo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue/ADR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” (Amazon Prime)

Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar

Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern

ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects/Foley

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4 (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole

Sound Effects Editor: David Grimaldi

Foley Editor: Matt Cloud

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

The Mandalorian: “The Return” (Disney)

Supervising Sound Editors: Trey Turner, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames, Kevin Bolen

ADR Editors: Brad Semenoff, Ryan Coda

Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Editors: Joel Raabe, Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artist: Shelly Roden

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Animation)

Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay

Sound Designers: John J. Pospisil, Alec G. Rubay, Kip Smedley

Sound Effects Editors: Cathryn Wang, David Werntz, Bruce Tanis, Greg ten Bosch, Daniel McNamara, Will Digby, Andy Sisul

Supervising Dialogue Editor: James Morioka

Dialogue Editors: Robert Getty, Jason W. Freeman, Kai Scheer, Ashley N. Rubay

Foley Supervisor: Colin Lechner

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Wilhoit

Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse

Music Editor: Barbara McDermott

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

32 Sounds (ArKtype)

Supervising ADR Editor: Eliza Paley

Sound Designer: Mark Mangini

Sound Editor: Robert Kellough

ADR Editor: Mari Matsuo

Foley Artist: Joanna Fang

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Society of the Snow (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Oriol Tarragó, Iosu Martinez, Guillem Giró

Foley Artists: Erik Vidal, Kiku Vidal

Sound Editors: Sarah Romero, Marc Bech, Brendan Golden

Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David Bach

Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco, Albert Gasser

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Mitchell

Sound Designer: Randy Torres

Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Flick

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

The Monkey King (Netflix Animation)

Supervising Sound Editors: David Giammarco, Eric A. Norris

Dialogue Editor: Sean Massey

Sound Designers: Jon Title, Tim Nielsen

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation” (Netflix)

Sound Editor: George Fry

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (NBCUniversal)

Supervising Sound Editor: Jack Gillies

Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Michael Williams

ADR Editor: Steve Berezai

Foley Editor: Neale Ross

Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness” (HBO)

Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Dave: “Met Gala” (Hulu)

Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk

Music Editor: James Sullivan

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

Pianoforte (Greenwich Entertainment)

Supervising Music Editor: Michal Fojcik

Music Editor: Joanna Popowicz

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Maestro (Netflix)

Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder

Music Editor: Victoria Ruggiero

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue/ADR

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Senior Dialogue Designers: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ˆ (Respawn Entertainment)

Music Director: Nick Laviers

Music Implementers: Colin Andrew Grant, Andrew Karboski

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects/Foley

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda

Supervising Sound Designer: Emile Mika

Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats

Director, Audio Management: Karen Read

Audio Managers: Daniel Birczynski, Jesse James Allen

Director of Sound Design: Jeremie Voillot

Senior Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Dwight Okahara

Technical Sound Designers: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth

Lead Sound Designer: Blake Johnson

Senior Sound Designers: Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook

Sound Designers: Tyler Hoffman, Daniele Carli, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli, Tim Walston, Tobias Poppe, Tom Jaine, Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos, TJ Schauer

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Annie Taylor, Austin Creek

Foley Artist: Joanna Fang

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Dive (National Film & Television School)

Supervising Sound Editor: Simon Panayi

MPSE Filmmaker Award

Michael Dinner

MPSE Career Achievement Award

Dane A. Davis