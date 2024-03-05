MPSE Announces Golden Reel Award Winners

Hollywood, Calif. (March 4, 2024)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors has announced the winners of the 71st Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards.
The MPSE ceremony was held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by Patton Oswalt. The Golden Reels honor sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions.
Oppenheimer added to its armloads of awards this season with two Golden Reels for effects/Foley and dialog/ADR in the feature sound editing categories. The film won a Cinema Audio Society Award the previous night for sound mixing, has recently collected numerous other awards for sound and is hotly tipped for the best sound Oscar.
Peter Parker’s alter-ego also picked up a pair of awards, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse winning for feature animation sound editing while Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was recognized in the games effects/Foley sound editing category.
Director, writer and producer Michael Dinner, known for his work on The Wonder Years, Chicago Hope and Justified: City Primeval, received the MPSE Filmmaker Award. Dane A. Davis, MPSE, who won an Oscar for best sound effects editing for 1999’s The Matrix, was presented with the MPSE Career Achievement Award.
This year’s Golden Reel winners are as follows:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit” (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editor: David W. Collins
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Bill Rudolph
Dialogue Editor: David W. Collins
Supervising Foley Editor: Alex Wilmer
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, Xiuzhu (Mimi) Guo
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue/ADR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” (Amazon Prime)
Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar
Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern
ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects/Foley
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4 (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole
Sound Effects Editor: David Grimaldi
Foley Editor: Matt Cloud
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
The Mandalorian: “The Return” (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editors: Trey Turner, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames, Kevin Bolen
ADR Editors: Brad Semenoff, Ryan Coda
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Editors: Joel Raabe, Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artist: Shelly Roden
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Animation)
Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay
Sound Designers: John J. Pospisil, Alec G. Rubay, Kip Smedley
Sound Effects Editors: Cathryn Wang, David Werntz, Bruce Tanis, Greg ten Bosch, Daniel McNamara, Will Digby, Andy Sisul
Supervising Dialogue Editor: James Morioka
Dialogue Editors: Robert Getty, Jason W. Freeman, Kai Scheer, Ashley N. Rubay
Foley Supervisor: Colin Lechner
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Wilhoit
Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse
Music Editor: Barbara McDermott
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
32 Sounds (ArKtype)
Supervising ADR Editor: Eliza Paley
Sound Designer: Mark Mangini
Sound Editor: Robert Kellough
ADR Editor: Mari Matsuo
Foley Artist: Joanna Fang
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Society of the Snow (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Oriol Tarragó, Iosu Martinez, Guillem Giró
Foley Artists: Erik Vidal, Kiku Vidal
Sound Editors: Sarah Romero, Marc Bech, Brendan Golden
Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó
Music Editor: John Finklea
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David Bach
Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco, Albert Gasser
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Mitchell
Sound Designer: Randy Torres
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Flick
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
The Monkey King (Netflix Animation)
Supervising Sound Editors: David Giammarco, Eric A. Norris
Dialogue Editor: Sean Massey
Sound Designers: Jon Title, Tim Nielsen
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation” (Netflix)
Sound Editor: George Fry
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (NBCUniversal)
Supervising Sound Editor: Jack Gillies
Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Michael Williams
ADR Editor: Steve Berezai
Foley Editor: Neale Ross
Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness” (HBO)
Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Dave: “Met Gala” (Hulu)
Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk
Music Editor: James Sullivan
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Pianoforte (Greenwich Entertainment)
Supervising Music Editor: Michal Fojcik
Music Editor: Joanna Popowicz
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Maestro (Netflix)
Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder
Music Editor: Victoria Ruggiero
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue/ADR
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Senior Dialogue Designers: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ˆ (Respawn Entertainment)
Music Director: Nick Laviers
Music Implementers: Colin Andrew Grant, Andrew Karboski
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects/Foley
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda
Supervising Sound Designer: Emile Mika
Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats
Director, Audio Management: Karen Read
Audio Managers: Daniel Birczynski, Jesse James Allen
Director of Sound Design: Jeremie Voillot
Senior Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Dwight Okahara
Technical Sound Designers: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth
Lead Sound Designer: Blake Johnson
Senior Sound Designers: Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook
Sound Designers: Tyler Hoffman, Daniele Carli, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli, Tim Walston, Tobias Poppe, Tom Jaine, Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos, TJ Schauer
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Annie Taylor, Austin Creek
Foley Artist: Joanna Fang
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Dive (National Film & Television School)
Supervising Sound Editor: Simon Panayi
MPSE Filmmaker Award
Michael Dinner
MPSE Career Achievement Award
Dane A. Davis