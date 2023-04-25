Partnership Brings MPEG-H Audio to Pro Tools

Erlangen, Germany (April 24, 2023)—The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS has announced a strategic partnership with Avid to support future MPEG-H Audio support in Pro Tools, enabling producers to build immersive sound experiences.

MPEG-H Audio support in Pro Tools reduces production complexity and establishes a flexible workflow to create MPEG-H Audio content for music, film and broadcast. Sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments can be positioned in a three-dimensional space to match the creative and artistic intent.

The object-based system allows users to define personalization options during production that can then be delivered to the audience. These can range from accessibility features such as dialogue enhancement in TV broadcast to sophisticated interactive music productions.

In a future release, Pro Tools will enable creators to make use of advanced features of the MPEG-H Audio system to create soundscapes and explore new creative options.

www.avid.com

www.iis.fraunhofer.de/en.html