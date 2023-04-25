RTS Launches DSPK-4 Digital Speaker Station

IP-based wired speaker station delivers four channels of talk/listen from headsets or mic-speaker combination over standard Ethernet, with integration to networked systems.

Burnsville, MN (April 24, 2023)—At NAB 2023, RTS introduced the new DSPK-4 digital speaker station, the latest addition to the RTS Digital Partyline product family.

The DSPK-4 is an IP-based wired speaker station providing four channels of talk/listen via microphone and speaker or headset, all with digital audio and the use of standard Ethernet for integration into existing IT infrastructure. It adapts the hybrid IP/digital/analog functionality, design and UX of the company’s DBP into a new form factor that is available in compact desktop, flush-mount and wall-mount versions. It also has Bluetooth headset connectivity and PoE (Power over Ethernet) connectivity.

As with the DBP, the DSPK-4’s IP technology allows for hybrid use, supporting both digital partyline and matrix keypanel modes. For use as a digital partyline device, the DSPK-4 connects to an OMS; this also allows the integration of analog/two-wire devices within the digital/IP system. For use as a matrix keypanel, including functionality like point-to-point communication, the DSPK-4 can be connected to a RTS digital/IP matrix product using OMNEO IP technology, including OMI cards in ADAM/ADAM-M frames or OMNEO ports on ODIN frames. The DSPK-4 automatically selects the correct mode of operation (digital partyline/OMS or keypanel/matrix) when connected and switched on.

An icon-based menu navigation system is presented via a full-color TFT display with anti-reflective lens. Talk and Listen capability for up to four simultaneously active partylines (i.e., access to a pool of up to 16 party lines) can be controlled via four backlit channel buttons.

A choice of three different XLR headset connector options are available for flush-mount models: 4-pin female, 4-pin male or 5-pin female. Desktop and wall-mount models are each equipped with all three connector types. Bluetooth headset connectivity via USB dongle is supported on all models.

The DSPK-4 will be available in spring 2023.

rtsintercoms.com