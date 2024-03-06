Shure Unveils MoveMic One, MoveMic Two

Single- or dual-channel wireless lavaliers that connect directly to a phone, with optional receiver for extended device compatibility

Shure has introduced its newest line of broadcast-quality, ultra-lightweight wireless clip-on microphones, the MoveMic Microphone System, designed for content creators, videographers, and mobile journalists.

The discreet and durable MoveMic series connects directly to phones in both single (MoveMic One) and dual-channel (MoveMic Two) configurations for use with the company’s MOTIV and MOTIV Video apps on iOS and Android.

For universal compatibility, the standalone MoveMic Receiver and bundled MoveMic Two Receiver Kit integrate with devices like cameras, computers and third-party smartphone apps.

MoveMic was designed to be almost invisible, weighing only 8.2g per microphone and measuring 46mm x 22mm, with only a fraction of the microphone visible while worn.

Each MoveMic wireless clip-on microphone features up to eight hours of battery life. Users can achieve two additional eight-hour charges within the charging case. USB-C connectivity makes MoveMic universally chargeable with any USB-C capable charging platform.

Designed to be paired with the free MOTIV Audio and Video apps, creators leveraging MoveMic One and Two can configure audio settings like gain, limiter, compression, noise reduction, and EQ. Additionally, users can record and livestream content to Facebook directly from the MOTIV Video mobile app, with YouTube livestream integration coming in spring 2024.

The MoveMic system and components are available now at Shure.com and select retailers. MoveMic components and accessories, including a 15-inch USB-C to lightning cable, are available separately at www.Shure.com/movemic. Magnet lavalier mounts and white windscreens with white clip covers will be available for purchase in spring 2024.