Sound Devices Scorpio Wins Outstanding Product – Production at CAS Awards

REEDSBURG, WI, JANUARY 27, 2020 – The Sound Devices Scorpio Premium Portable Mixer-Recorder has won “Outstanding Product – Production” at the 56th Cinema Audio Society Awards. The winners were announced Saturday, January 25th in Los Angeles.

“Sound Devices is elated and honored to receive this award,” said Matt Anderson, CEO. “We’d like to thank the members of the Cinema Audio Society and congratulate all nominees and winners.”

Sound Devices is an eight-time winner of the CAS “Outstanding Product – Production” Award. Other recognitions Scorpio has received include the PSNEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2019, Editor’s Choice 2019 Award from Professional Audio, and Resolution Magazine’s Award for Best Recorder, 2019.

The win comes after two sneak peeks of compatible accessories for Scorpio: the SL-2 Dual SuperSlot Wireless Module and the CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface.

The SL-2 Dual SuperSlot Wireless Module is the first model in a new range of SuperSlot™-based accessories. It brings integrated multichannel wireless to the 8-Series mixer-recorders, and, at launch, accepts two UniSlot or SuperSlot wireless receivers from Audio Ltd, Lectrosonics, Sennheiser, Sony, and The CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 888 and Scorpio combines the simplicity of traditional analog consoles with the power and flexibility of digital consoles. This bespoke control surface enhances the experience of cart-based mixing with its intuitive operation, 16 silky-smooth faders, 16 dedicated trims, and a glorious panoramic LCD. The CL-16 has been elegantly engineered into a 16.3”-wide compact unit and operates from 12 V DC.

Both accessories will ship in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Information about the Outstanding Product category may be found

Learn more about the Sound Devices Scorpio