SSL 360° Link Plug-In Now Available

Software tool allows users to control any third-party VST3 plug-in via an SSL UC1 surface.

Oxford, UK (March 7, 2024)—Solid State Logic has officially launched the new SSL 360° Link plug-in after previewing the new software tool at NAMM Show 2024.

The SSL 360° Link allows users to control any third-party VST3 plug-in via an SSL UC1 surface. By using 360° Link, music producers and engineers can access any plug-in within the SSL 360° environment and its “virtual console” hybrid workflow. The software is available free of charge via the SSL Downloads Manager.

The hybrid hardware/software combination of UC1 plug-in controller and SSL 360° software is the result of decades of console design expertise, providing knob-per-function control of SSL’s highly regarded 4000 E, 4000 B, Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plug-ins. With the launch of SSL 360° Link Plug-in, UC1 users have been provided with greater control over sonic flavors with access to a much broader palette of plug-ins, providing an almost infinite range of creative options when producing and mixing music.

Any third-party VST3 plug-ins mapped via 360° Link become visible in the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer (also controllable from SSL’s UF1 and UF8 control surfaces) alongside SSL’s 4K E, 4K B and CS2 channel strips, resulting in an even deeper integration into a virtual SSL console workflow.

SSL 360° Link comes with a selection of customizable factory maps for popular SSL channel strip plug-ins from the likes of Slate Digital, Harrison Audio, Universal Audio, Waves and Brainworx. While UC1 is optimized for a typical channel-strip layout, any plug-in can be quickly mapped using the user-friendly mapping tool.

Additionally, SSL’s 360° V1.7 update features numerous enhancements across the U-Series controllers and SSL 12 interface. Official Bitwig and Digital Performer integration has been added for UC1, UF8 and UF1, greater customization of DAW profile buttons on UF8, customizable jog wheel behavior on UF1, and a momentary talkback feature added to SSL 12. ​