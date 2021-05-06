First Shows Announced for Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season

Sound and music for WandaVision, The Mandalorian, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Small Axe, The Underground Railroad, The Boys and Sylvie's Love to be featured May 26, with more to be announced soon.

Platinum sponsors Disney+ and Amazon Studios have announced their lineups of the sound and music teams to be featured on May 26 at Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season, a free, virtual, one-day event showcasing the top shows vying for 2021 Emmy Awards in multiple categories covering Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Sound Editing, as well as Best Song and Outstanding Original Music.

The first announced presentations are for the shows:

• The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sound editorial and mixing.

• WandaVision: Sound editorial and mixing.

• The Mandalorian: Featuring Composer Ludwig Goransson.

• Sylvie’s Love: Sound editorial and mixing.

• Small Axe: Sound editorial and mixing.

• The Underground Railroad: Featuring Composer Nicholas Britell.

• The Boys: Sound editorial and mixing.

In addition to a series of profiles on the year’s best dramatic and documentary programs, Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season will feature two special roundtable discussions:

• The Documentary Score: Emotional Reality

• Sound Editing and Mixing: Comedy, Drama and In-Between

More sessions and profiles will be announced in the coming weeks.

For updated registration and program information, CLICK HERE.