Focusrite Scarlett Line Marks 10th Anniversary

Los Angeles, CA (October 5, 2021)—Focusrite is marking the 10th anniversary of its Scarlett USB audio interfaces this week with “10 Years of Making Records,” a seven-day online event telling the story of Scarlett across social media, its brand site and online. The event includes daily giveaways through Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Through October 10, users can visit a special website and fill out a form to enter each daily contest, featuring giveaways from Focusrite, Novation and ADAM Audio, as well as other pro audio and lifestyle brands. Each contest and its prizes will be live for 24 hours; rules and forms can be found at https://focusrite.com/en/news/scarlett-ten-years-making-records-giveaway.

More than four million users have purchased Focusrite Scarlett I/Os over the last 10 years, starting with the Scarlett 2i2 in 2011. Focusrite asked Scarlett customers for feedback and invested in Customer Support, channeling information gleaned from customers back into the products’ design. The first iterations of Scarlett interfaces were designed from scratch rather than creating a system from simple parts the company had on hand, and between 2012 and 2014, the range expanded to offer interfaces such as the 2i4, Scarlett Studio, 18i20, 6i6, 18i8, Scarlett Solo and Scarlett Solo Studio. The company also refined designs, adding more features but keeping them accessible.

In 2016, the second generation of Scarlett interfaces was released, offering improved audio performance and the ability to record at a higher resolution of 192 kHz. It also included the Pro Tools First | Focusrite Creative Pack, so that customers would have all the tools they needed to record in one package. In addition, the OctoPre and OctoPre Dynamic were added to the line.

Since 2019, Scarlett’s third generation has been available. An Easy Start tool was added, making it simpler for new users to get recording. New upgrades have included USB-C connectivity and audio improvements. Focusrite also introduced Air, an analog effect that offers a classic sound.