Founder Returns to Formosa Group Leadership Team

(Los Angeles, Calif.)—Formosa Group, a division of Streamland Media known as an industry leader in post-production sound facilities and services, has announced additions to its leadership team, including the return of Formosa Group founder Robert Rosenthal as president and the appointment of Matt Dubin as divisional chief operations officer.

“The company was conceived as a singular destination for artists to render their inspiring work within a collaborative and supportive home,” said Rosenthal, who established Formosa Group after a long career in entertainment. “Based upon our incredibly talented artists and our dedicated and dynamic leadership team, Formosa Group has established a distinctive environment to best serve content creators’ ideas and attract incredible talent. I am anxious to return to the people I cherish and the company I revere. As we embrace new ideas within an evolving industry, being part of Streamland Media provides opportunities for enhanced future success. Of course, my sabbatical return would not be possible without those who admirably carried on, in particular Matt Dubin, whose steadfast commitment and impressive stewardship under extraordinary circumstances was exceptional.”

Dubin, a part of the executive leadership team at Formosa Group since its inception in 2013, has played an integral role in its growth and success. For the past year, he served as executive vice president, leading the company globally through the turbulence of the WGA and SAG strikes. His diverse career includes technical and leadership roles in several post-production facilities.

Dubin notes: “Over the last decade, we have proven the value of our craft, the power of our artistry and the effectiveness of our leadership and workforce. Over the past year, it has been my privilege to guide this incredible company buoyed by the overwhelming support I received from within. As we exit an undeniably challenging year, I am thrilled to welcome back our founder, Bob Rosenthal. Together, I am confident that we will usher in the strongest version of Formosa Group yet.”

Bill Romeo, CEO of Streamland Media, commented, “We are excited to see Bob return to the company he founded and to see Matt continue his outstanding leadership. We are headed into an exciting time for Formosa Group and Streamland Media, with the best creative and executive team leading the way.”