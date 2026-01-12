From the Mix Archives: Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead

For insight into the legacies of Bob Weir and The Grateful Dead, we recommend these interviews and articles from the Mix archives.

Guitarist, singer, songwriter and Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir passed Saturday, January 10, 2026, at age 78 due to lung issues after recently having beaten cancer.

His family announced his passing on his website and social media channels, noting that the musician didn’t let illness stop him from performing: “Bobby’s final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life. Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design.”

The Grateful Dead rose from San Francisco’s 1960s counterculture to become a cornerstone of classic rock and pioneers of jamband music during its 30-year run. While the group broke up in 1995 following the death of guitarist Jerry Garcia, Weir participated in various incarnations such as The Other Ones, The Dead and Dead & Company, in addition to playing in spinoff groups such as Ratdog, Weir & Wolf Bros., Further, and others.

For far greater insight into the legacies of Weir and The Grateful Dead, we recommend these interviews and articles from the Mix archives.