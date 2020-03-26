From the Recording Academy: Support Music Makers, Call Congress!

The effects of the coronavirus Covid-19 have hit the music, recording and live performance industries pretty hard, and the Recording Academy is working through Congress to aid all music makers. You can help.

You spoke, and Congress listened.

Recording Academy members generated tens of thousands of letters to Congress asking for relief for music professionals, and late last night, the Senate passed a bill that would provide just that.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes a number of key provisions and protections that will benefit countless music makers who are struggling in the wake of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

Now, we must work to ensure that the House of Representatives passes the package without delay so that these new benefits can be swiftly made available to the music maker community in need.

What you can do: Contact Congress to Pass CARES Act.

The CARES Act contains three key provisions that the Recording Academy and our members advocated for:

New pandemic unemployment assistance for eligible self-employed workers available to independent music professionals.

Small business "paycheck protections" for self-employed workers with full loan forgiveness, available to independent music professionals.

$75 million in supplemental funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, which will provide employment for music creators.

Let’s work together to bring these new benefits across the finish line today.

Harvey Mason jr.

