Grammy Awards Nominations Announced

2025 engineering and production nominees listed in all major categories.

Los Angeles, CA (November 8, 2024)—The Recording Academy has announced its nominations for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

Overall, Queen Bey reigns supreme with 11 nominations. Beyoncé’s nods include two of the so-called Big Four, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, as well as a sweep of all four country categories. Beyoncé has already amassed 32 wins, the most of any artist in the history of the Grammys, and 99 career nominations.

Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar each received seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are tied with six nods each.

Mix engineer Serban Ghenea also received six nominations. He is competing with his son, Alex, in the best dance/electronic recording category this year.

Producer, engineer and songwriter Jack Antonoff has three nominations, for “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone in the Record of the Year category—alongside Serban Ghenea—and for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which are both nominated for Album of the Year.

The 2024 Grammys ceremony is set to air live Sunday, February 2, 2025, from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

This year’s engineering and production nominees are:

Record of the Year

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

Giles Martin & Paul McCartney, producers; Geoff Emerick, Steve Genewick, Jon Jacobs, Greg McAllister, Steve Orchard, Keith Smith, Mark ‘Spike’ Stent & Bruce Sugar, engineers/mixers; Miles Showell, mastering engineer

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Nate Ferraro, Killah B & Raphael Saadiq, producers; Hotae Alexander Jang, Alex Nibley & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

Julian Bunetta, producer; Julian Bunetta & Jeff Gunnell, engineers/mixers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer

“360,” Charli xcx

Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; Cirkut & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Mustard, Sean Momberger & Sounwave, producers; Ray Charles Brown Jr. & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Nicolas de Porcel, mastering engineer

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

Dan Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Dan Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Jack Antonoff, Louis Bell & Taylor Swift, producers; Louis Bell, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun, André 3000

André 3000 & Carlos Niño, producers; André 3000, Carlos Niño & Ken Oriole, engineers/mixers; André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, songwriters; Andy Kravitz, mastering engineer

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Dave Hamelin, producers; Matheus Braz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Dani Pampuri & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Ryan Beatty, Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Hamelin, S. Carter & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Ian Kirkpatrick & John Ryan, producers; Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Sabrina Carpenter, Ian Kirkpatrick, Julia Michaels & John Ryan, songwriters; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers

BRAT, Charli xcx

Charli xcx, Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; A. G. Cook, Tom Norris & Geoff Swan, engineers/mixers; Charlotte Aitchison, Henry Walter, Alexander Guy Cook, Finn Keane & Jonathan Christopher Shave, songwriters; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer

Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg, Jacob Collier & Paul Pouwer, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers

Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

The Tortured Poet’s Department, Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Zem Audu, Bella Blasko, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Jonathan Low, Michael Riddleberger, Christopher Rowe, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

“Bugs” (Jamila Woods)

“Don’t Matter” (Rae Khalil)

“Honey” (BJ the Chicago Kid feat. Chlöe)

“Irreplaceable (Interlude)” (Rae Khalil)

“Is It Worth It” (Rae Khalil)

“Love Takeover” (Lion Babe)

“Spend the Night” (BJ the Chicago Kid, Coco Jones)

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Algorithm (Lucky Daye)

“Bar Song” (Koe Wetzel)

“Die With a Smile” (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars)

“HERicane” (Lucky Daye)

“I Love U” (Usher)

“One of Them Ones” (Usher)

“Power of Two” (From Star Wars: The Acolyte) (Victoria Monét)

“That’s You” (Lucky Daye)

Ian Fitchuk

“AMEN” (Beyoncé)

Angel Face (Stephen Sanchez)

Deeper Well (Kacey Musgraves)

Don’t Forget Me (Maggie Rogers)

“Lemon” (Still Woozy)

“Oh, Gemini” (Role Model)

“Peaceful Place” (Leon Bridges)

“Redemption Song” (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) (Leon Bridges)

“Three Little Birds” (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) (Kacey Musgraves)

Mustard

Faith of a Mustard Seed (Mustard)

“Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar)

“Parking Lot” (Mustard & Travis Scott)

Daniel Nigro

“Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) (Olivia Rodrigo)

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (Chappell Roan)

“girl i’ve always been” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan)

“so American” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“stranger” (Olivia Rodrigo)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure

Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

“Loved,” Four Tet

Kieran Hebden, producer; Kieran Hebden, mixer

“leavemealone,” Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

Boo, Fred Again.., Alex Gibson, Kieran Hebden, LOOSE, Skrillex & Sid Stone, producers; Fred Again.. & Jay Reynolds, mixers

“Neverender,” Justice & Tame Impala

Gaspard Augé & Xavier De Rosnay, producers; Gaspard Augé, Xavier De Rosnay, Damien Quintard & Vincent Taurelle, mixers

“Witchy,” KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

Lauren D’Elia & KAYTRANADA, producers; Neal H Pogue, mixer

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine,” Madison Beer

Madison Beer & Leroy Clampitt, producers; Mitch McCarthy, mixer

“Von Dutch,” Charli xcx

Finn Keane, producer; Tom Norris, mixer

“L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit],” Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & Finneas, producers; Jon Castelli & Aron Forbes, mixers

“yes, and?,” Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, ILYA & Max Martin, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

“Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan

Ian Kirkpatrick, producer; Alex Ghenea, mixer

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix,” KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii feat. JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

“Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Best Historical Album

Centennial

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition

Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)

Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings, Tom Laskey & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

Pepito y Paquito

Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)

The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition)

Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Algorithm

Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

Cyan Blue

Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

Deeper Well

Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

Empathogen

Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti & Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (Willow)

i/o

Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Short n’ Sweet

Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

• Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

• Andres: The Blind Banister

Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit

Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Clear Voices in the Dark

Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Erica Brenner

Biber: Mystery Sonatas (Alan Choo, Jeannette Sorrell & Apollo’s Fire)

Handel: Israel in Egypt (Jeannette Sorrell, Apollo’s Singers & Apollo’s Fire)

Mozart: Piano Sonatas, Vols. 5 & 6 (Orli Shaham)

Songs for a Friend – A Tribute to Trumpeter Ryan Anthony (Various Artists)

Sonic Alchemy (YuEun Kim, Mina Gajić & Coleman Itzkoff)

Christoph Franke

Beethoven: The Complete Symphonies (Antonello Manacorda & Kammerakademie Potsdam)

Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 5, 6 & 10 (Dénes Várjon & Antje Weithaas)

Brahms, Viotti & Dvořák: Orchestral Works (Tanja Tetzlaff, Christian Tetzlaff, Paavo Järvi & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin)

Mozart: Sinigaglia (Noah Bendix-Balgley)

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 (Kirill Petrenko & Berliner Philharmoniker)

The Vienna Recital (Yuja Wang)

Morten Lindberg

Mor (Karen Haugom Olsen & Nidaros Domkor)

Pax (Nina T. Karlsen, Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

Sommerro: Borders (Nick Davies & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

Dmitriy Lipay

Adams: Girls of the Golden West (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Messiaen: Des Canyons Aux Étoiles… (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (Gustavo Dudamel, Gabriela Ortiz, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Elaine Martone

Bartók: String Quartet No.3; Suite From ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’ (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

The Book of Spells (Merian Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Divine Mischief (Julian Bliss, J. Eric Wilson & Baylor University Wind Ensemble)

Joy! (John Morris Russell & Cincinnati Pops)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Schubert: The Complete Impromptus (Gerardo Teissonnière)

Stranger at Home (Shachar Israel)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Dirk Sobotka

American Dreams (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From The New World’; American Suite (Nathalie Stutzmann & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

Radiance Untethered – The Choral Music of John Wykoff (Cameron F. Labarr & Missouri State University Chorale)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Avalon

Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

Genius Loves Company

Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)

Henning Sommerro: Borders

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

i/o (In-Side Mix)

Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)

Pax

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

Best Opera Recording

“Adams: Girls of the Golden West”

John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Moravec: The Shining”

Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

“Puts: The Hours”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater”

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)