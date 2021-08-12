InfoComm 2021 COVID Requirements Announced

AVIXA has announced its COVID requirements for InfoComm 2021, subject to change and expected to be adhered to by all exhibitors and attendees.

Orlando, FL (August 12, 2021)—With AVIXA’s long-awaited InfoComm 2021 set to take place October 23-29, 2021 in Orlando, FL, the organization has announced its COVID requirements for the event, subject to change and expected to be adhered to by all exhibitors and attendees.

AVIXA has been and continues to monitor recommendations from local health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for essential large group meetings and events, and anticipates that changes will be made between now and October. Accordingly, it recommends that individuals planning to attend InfoComm regularly check the InfoComm 2021 Health & Safety webpage for the latest updates on occupancy levels, PPE & wearing masks, social distancing, cleaning protocols and other important information.

Additionally, AVIXA CEO David Labuskes has penned an open letter to the InfoComm and AVIXA Community addressing the subject:

This year has been one filled with both highs and lows, and the anticipation of getting back together in person at InfoComm has absolutely been a highlight for the AVIXA® team. That said, as the Delta variant of COVID‑19 surges, I want you to know that we are actively addressing updated health and safety protocols to protect all those in attendance.

In light of recent recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), InfoComm 2021 will now require masks to be worn by all participants including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and AVIXA staff regardless of COVID‑19 vaccination status. We have reinstituted a six‑foot social distancing guideline across the show including the exhibit hall, meeting rooms, and education sessions. We are also evaluating on‑site testing, vaccine validation, as well as other safety and precautionary measures that will allow us to get back together in person in the safest environment possible.

With the rapid pace in which we are receiving information, I want to assure you that the team will be developing safety policies and protocols at the same rapid pace. This means you will be receiving proactive communication about new protocols and safety measures as they are available. The most up‑to‑date information is available at www.infocommshow.org/health-safety.

We are nearly 70 days from the kickoff of the show. As you can remember, 70 days ago safety procedures were remarkably different than they are today and are likely to differ by October 23, 2021. Please know that we are doing everything in our power to bring the community together as safely as possible for those who can and want to be there in person.

I look forward to seeing you at InfoComm 2021.

David Labuskes CTS®, CAE, RCDD

CEO of AVIXA