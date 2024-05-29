John Lennon, Yoko Ono Home / Recording Studio Hits the Market

The SoHo residence is being offered for the first time since it was purchased by John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the early 1970s.

New York, NY (May 29, 2024)—When John Lennon and Yoko Ono first moved to New York City in the early 1970s, they lived in a number of residences before famously settling into The Dakota building on Central Park West. Among those other homes was a two-floor building in the heart of SoHo; purchased by the former Beatle and his artist wife in 1971 and kept in the family ever since, the loft-style living space/recording studio at 496 Broome Street has now been put on the market with an asking price of $5.5 million.

Over the years, the 3,882-square-foot building has essentially been made into two spaces; the ground floor features an open floor plan with 14’4” ceilings, a sizable kitchen and a bedroom loft in the back. Meanwhile, the second floor has been made into a live/work space and sports a soundproofed recording studio.

Sited between between Wooster St. and West Broadway, the building has 20 feet of frontage on the street, and is being sold with 4,600 square feet of air rights above it. Under current zoning, that would allow for up to three additional floors to be built above the existing structure, making for a potential total gross floor area of roughly 7,500 square feet above grade, subject to approval.

The surrounding area has changed drastically in the half-century since the Lennons first purchased the building; while it was a sketchy neighborhood back in the day, these days, SoHo is packed with high-end luxury shopping, art galleries, restaurants and the like.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JLL Capital Markets has the listing, with Paul Smadbeck and Guthrie Garvin overseeing the building’s offering. In a statement, Smadbeck noted, “496 Broome St. is both a unique piece of New York history and popular culture and a prime investment opportunity for the right buyer.”