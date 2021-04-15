Just Announced! Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season

The 2021 Emmy Awards campaigns kick off in June, and Mix goes behind the scenes with the composers and sound teams of the year's hottest series, episodics, comedies and dramas.

In September 2020, the Emmy Awards presentation from Staples Center in Los Angeles became the first large-scale awards event of the Covid-19 era, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting, no audience, and the first real taste of nominee Zoom call-ins from around the world.

The ABC-TV presentation set a high standard for virtual, pre-taped-meets-live-broadcast events, and since then, broadcast, cable and streaming services have only grown in importance.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards—with nominations opening June 17 and winners announced September 19, live on CBS—promises to set an even higher standard.

Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season is a virtual event honoring the year’s best creative talent in television sound—Editing, Mixing and Music. While the global pandemic has affected media distribution, schedules and attendance, it has not affected the quality of the sound work, and that work deserves to be recognized.

The free, one-day event will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, productions sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

In addition to a series of profiles on the year’s best dramatic and documentary programs, Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season will feature two special roundtable discussions:

• The Documentary Score: Emotional Reality

• Sound Editing and Mixing: Comedy, Drama and In-Between

Stay tuned for ongoing updates regarding featured speakers, sound profiles and the best in television 2021.