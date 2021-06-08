KMD Productions Launches “One and Dunn” Pro Audio Podcast

Pro audio veteran Karen Dunn brings together a wide range of characters to tell their personal stories and talk about how they engage with the larger pro audio community.

It’s story time! On June 10 at noon, Karen Dunn, Founder/CEO of KMD Productions, will launch a podcast that brings together the personal stories and experiences of a host of colorful characters across the Pro Audio landscape..

From the equipment manufacturers to the engineers to the business people behind the scenes, over the years every member of the microcosm has become like family to Dunn, who created her company to channel her dedication to bring the whole eclectic crew together into virtual and live events.

Tune in to meet this colorful cast of characters, and pick up tips for creating and cultivating your own groups, by stepping into Karen’s world of creating Community in Pro Audio.

The initial round of interviewees includes Ken “Pooch” Van Druten, EveAnna Manley, Zoe Thrall, Joe Lamond, Chris “C-Rod” Rodriguez, Jeri Palumbo and others.

