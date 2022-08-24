Landr Studio Rebrand Offers New Tools for Subscribers

Subscription package offers tools for musicians/producers, with everything from samples and virtual instruments, to mastering capabilities, on through distribution.

Montréal, Quebec—Creative platform Landr has introduced Landr Studio, a new name and face for its expanding subscription package that provides unlimited access to the developer’s mastering technology, collaboration and distribution tools, samples and sounds, plug-ins, and other features.

Studio is said to be a first-of-its-kind hub, including everything needed for creators to make, refine, share and monetize their music. The most recent expansion of Studio rewards users with licenses for 13 additional third-party plug-in instruments and effects from major industry partners such as IK Multimedia, UJAM, Arturia and Baby Audio, along with educational content from Melodics and Groove 3.

In the coming months, more plug-ins, software and courses from partners like Ableton and Berklee College of Music will be added to the plan for all yearly subscribers (existing and new), totaling more than $2,000 worth of simple yet powerful tools.

“Our goal is to meet creators of all kinds where they are, by providing the most feature-rich, high-value subscription offering ever created,” explains Daniel Rowland, head of strategy and partnerships at Landr and an award-winning producer. “Whether they are in a high-end professional space or working on their laptop from a closet, Landr Studio can support their creativity, help them find community, and give them the tools and education they need to realize their musical ambitions.”

For $12.49/month (annual rate), music and audio creators can access more than ten tools and services from Landr Studio. They can explore Landr’s royalty-free catalog and find the right sound or sample, or play loops live with Landr’s Chromatic virtual instrument. They can chat with collaborators via video or audio and share files. They can add pro-sounding mastering polish to a demo or finished track. They can distribute to more than 150 streaming services and stores. They can even network with, collaborate with and hire vetted industry professionals, right from Landr Studio.

Next up, according to the company, is mobile collaboration thanks to a new app that will let creators work together on the go.