Lectrosonics Launches Radio Frequency Scan Database

Users of any wireless system can take files and populate frequency coordination software for analysis purposes and to view the RF landscape anywhere in the world.

Rio Rancho, N.M.—Lectrosonics has launched a Radio Frequency Scan Database for anyone working with wireless microphone systems anywhere in the world.

The database hosts scans in .sdf (Lectrosonics’ Wireless Designer scan data file) or .csv (comma separated values, a common standard) formats. These files can be used to populate frequency coordination software for analysis purposes and to know what a given RF landscape looks like.

While anyone can peruse, search and download the available scan files for their own use, registered users can also upload files for others to access. RF spectrum scans from Hollywood, Singapore, Vancouver, New York, Belgium and Rio de Janeiro already populate the database.

“Since Wireless Designer has become a powerful tool for all Lectrosonics wireless system users and even users of other systems, these scan files can help wireless system operators to prepare for a location or venue in advance,” says Karl Winkler, VP of sales and marketing at Lectrosonics. “Lectrosonics has always been focused on providing unique and useful tools to the pro audio and production sound communities, and we hope this new online scan database is helpful.”

The database is found on the company’s website under “Resources.”