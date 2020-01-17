Your browser is out-of-date!

Live from NAMM 2020: Mackie

Matt Redmon, Director of Product Management at Mackie, joined Mix Magazine Editor Tom Kenny at The NAMM Show

Matt Redmon, Director of Product Management at Mackie, joined Mix Magazine Editor Tom Kenny at The NAMM Show to discuss their CR Series multimedia monitors, Element microphones, and the SRM450 relaunch.

 

