Mix Music Production NYC 2026 Launches with Early Bird Tickets

After four years, Mix Music Production NYC returns to the Big Apple, taking over Power Station at Berklee NYC on August 8, 2026!

New York, NY (May 28, 2026)—After four years, Mix Music Production NYC returns to the Big Apple, taking over Power Station at Berklee NYC on August 8, 2026! We’re bringing with us a fresh lineup of expert panels, cutting-edge tech and exclusive sessions, all presented inside the legendary recording studio.

The iconic Manhattan recording complex, where our Music event series first launched in 2022, blends legendary studio heritage with cutting-edge technology, making the state-of-the-art facility the perfect backdrop for the event’s return.

What’s in store? A comprehensive, all-day event, exploring the art and business of recording…and more. From Broadway scores to cutting-edge immersive production, explore the next generation of sound design with the world’s top engineers and producers.

AGENDA SNEAK PEEK

Opening Keynote: So Many Ways to Make Music in New York City

Mix Panel: Broadway Music and Sound Design

Final Take: Justin Gray’s Award-Winning Immersed, From Start to Finish

WHO ATTENDS?

It’s an event tailored for musicians, producers and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft.

Music Producers · Recording Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers

The early-bird rate for the event is open now; don’t miss out as hundreds of the industry’s brightest music producers, mix engineers, musicians and system techs convene to prepare for the future of music.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].