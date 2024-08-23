Mr. Big Fall Victim to Thieves

Guitars and collection of Telefunken mics stolen from tour trailer; here are the serial numbers.

Thieves in Frankfurt, Germany, made off with a collection of Telefunken microphones and other items when they broke into hard rock band Mr. Big’s tour bus trailer.

Drummer Nick D’Virgilio reports that the band’s Telefunken DC7 drum pack was stolen along with a frequency matched pair of small diaphragm M60 FET microphones for cymbals and overheads and a large diaphragm TF11 FET stereo set for overheads.

The pair of M60 FET microphones bear the serial numbers TK60 2844/2845 and 4750/4753. The two mics in the TF11 FET stereo set are serial numbers 0980 and 0981.

Current members of Mr. Big include Eric Martin, lead vocals, acoustic guitar; Billy Sheehan, bass, backing vocals; Paul Gilbert, guitars, backing vocals; and Nick D’Virgilio, drums, percussion, backing vocals.

Four guitars were stolen from Gilbert, including three signature guitars, one of them a purple Ibanez FRM300 with a makeshift slide-holder on the lower horn, and a Godin electric-acoustic. He has asked fans to be on the lookout for the stolen instruments.

According to DiVirgilio, “With Telefunken microphones on my kit, I have absolute confidence that my drums will sound incredible, no matter the stage. The clarity these mics deliver captures every subtle nuance of my drums and cymbals, making life a lot easier for our front-of-house engineer.”

D’Virgilio is perhaps best known as one of two drummers chosen to replace Phil Collins in Genesis on the Calling All Stations album. He has also done session work with artists including Tears for Fears and Mystery and is an official member of Big Big Train.