Music Producer and Mixer Jim Boyer Passes

Engineer had a long relationship with Billy Joel and Phil Ramone, also worked with Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Chicago, Paul McCartney and others

Martinez, CA (June 27, 2022)—Pennsylvania-born music producer and mixer Jim Boyer, who was mentored by Phil Ramone and worked extensively with Billy Joel, passed away suddenly in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Boyer began his career in the music industry at A&R Recording under the tutelage of Ramone. His career included a long relationship with Ramone and Billy Joel over several studio and live albums, including the album Kontsert, which Boyer produced, recorded and mixed, along with the acclaimed live DVD/album A Matter of Trust: The Bridge to Russia.

Over his time in the industry, Boyer engineered and mixed many of Billy Joel’s records, including The Stranger, 52nd Street, Glass Houses, Songs In The Attic, The Nylon Curtain, An Innocent Man and The Bridge. Boyer’s work also included producing and mixing Rupert Holmes’ Billboard Top 100 hit “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)”; recording and mixing the soundtracks to Yentl, A Star Is Born, Arthur and Silkwood; original Broadway cast albums Eubie! and Live from New York (Gilda Radner); and recording and/or mixing artists such as Paul Simon (One Trick Pony), Barbra Streisand (Yentl), Chicago (Hot Streets and Chicago 13), Paul McCartney (“Only Love Remains”), Kenny Loggins (Celebrate Me Home), George Benson (20/20), Whitney Houston (“Love Will Save The Day”), The Carpenters (Lovelines), Peter Cetera (Peter Cetera) and more.

A particular highlight of Jim’s career was Billy Joel’s “Just the Way You Are” from The Stranger, which won two awards at the 1978 Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year.

Boyer is survived by his partner, Marcia Brunning, and daughters, Whitney Lerchen and Elizabeth Newell, along with his grandchildren, Olivia Lerchen and Allison and Daniel Newell. He is also remembered by his siblings, Stefan Boyer and Amy Boyer, and nieces and nephews throughout Pennsylvania and the U.S.