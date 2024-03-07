NAB 2024: Pliant to Introduce New Universal In-Ear Headset

Las Vegas, Nev. (March 6, 2024) — Pliant Technologies will debut a new miniature in-ear style headset with unbeatable comfort and flexibility, and new accessories with long-distance, long-term power options at NAB 2024 (Booth C5310).

The new PHS-IEHU utilizes silicone ear concha locks and earbuds for either left-ear or right-ear orientation. The new headset also allows for the use of custom ear molds designed specifically for the individual user’s ear from custom ear mold manufacturers Coda Room Audio and Sensaphonics.

The brand also features two new accessories—the PAC-RTM-SMU Universal Single RT Mounting Bracket and in conjunction with battery specialist Indipro Tools, the PBT-VMNT Radio Transceiver Battery Adapter, for its CrewCom lineup of Radio Transceivers.

“The universal headset incorporates all desired features into a small, lightweight design perfect for enhanced comfort, mobility, and flexibility. With the ability to be fully customized, the headset is made to fit the personal preferences of those working in the field,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant. “The new battery adapter and mounting bracket are most suitable for applications where an RT needs to be a long distance from either a hub or control unit and there is no access to mains power.”

The new universal in-ear headset features an unobtrusive, miniature electret microphone and windscreen with a small flexible boom. An offering of models based on various connectivity allows for use with most industry-standard intercom beltpacks via 4-pin or 5-pin XLR connections, as well as 6-pin female mini-XLR connectivity. There is also an option for dual 3.5mm connectivity for use with MicroCom M or MicroCom XR models. An optional PTT (Push-to-Talk) button will also be available for applications where external remote momentary talk on/off operation is required.

The PAC-RTM-SMU Universal Single RT Mounting Bracket and PBT-VMNT Radio Transceiver Battery Adapter can transform any current CrewCom RT into one that will allow placement of an RT with connectivity to fiber where no AC power is accessible, providing approximately 16 hours of RT battery life.

For increased accessibility, users can slide on any V-Mount battery to Pliant’s PBT-VMNT battery adapter and plug it directly to the 48V port of any CrewCom RT.