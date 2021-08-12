NAB Best of Show Awards 2021 Announced

Future US proudly invites nominations for the annual Best of Show Awards, honoring outstanding new products exhibited at the 2021 NAB Show.

Las Vegas, NV (August 12, 2021)—Future US proudly invites nominations for the annual Best of Show Awards, intended to honor – and help exhibitors promote – outstanding new products exhibited at the 2021 NAB Show. Nominations are also accepted in the category of Booth Design Award.

The program recognizes outstanding products exhibited at the 2021 NAB Show that are new since the prior NAB Show. Products are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and winners are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Judges use both the descriptions provided by exhibitors via our nomination form as well as on their inspection at the convention. Companies can also be nominated for best Booth Design.

BENEFITS:

INCREASE SHOW AWARENESS – Entrants will receive a “Nominee” logo right away to display in both booth and social media marketing, to help increase pre-show and on-floor awareness of products.

REACH OUR VALUED READERS – Every nominated product – not just the winners – gets a full page of coverage in our post-show Program Guide, distributed to 95,000+ readers of our participating brands. See the last show guide here!

BOOST BRAND AWARENESS – Winners are reported by our industry-leading brands. We’ll provide winners with marketing assets and award hardware to help leverage and promote a product’s victory to stakeholders.

INFLUENCE THOUGHT LEADERS – Experts from the industry’s leading brands judge the nominations. Companies that nominate benefit from this thought leader-awareness among our industry’s engineers and editors.

ENTRY DEADLINE: 6PM ET SEPTEMBER 23, 2021