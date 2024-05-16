NAB Launches Broadcast Industry Recruitment Campaign

Washington, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters has launched “You Belong Here,” a multifaceted campaign to help broadcasters find, hire and grow talent in their stations, in partnership with its Leadership Foundation.

“‘You Belong Here’ is our commitment to growing and diversifying the broadcasting industry, and showcasing its wide range of career opportunities,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Our goal is to attract a broad range of talent, showcasing broadcasting as a career that provides unique opportunities to make meaningful contributions to local communities across the country. We are excited to empower a new generation of broadcasters dedicated to innovation and community service.”

Understanding the critical need for fresh and diverse talent in broadcasting, NAB’s “You Belong Here” campaign aims to equip stations across the nation with the tools to attract a broad spectrum of candidates and better promote their job opportunities. The campaign highlights thousands of career opportunities within broadcasting, far beyond the traditional roles of on-camera and behind-the-microphone positions. It also lets job seekers dive deep to learn more about careers available in broadcasting, accessible in cities large and small across the country.

NAB is providing a You Belong Here media toolkit for stations that includes a 30-second customizable spot, a long-form video for classrooms or career fairs, social media and digital assets and messaging. These resources direct job seekers to YouBelongHere.media to learn how they can use their skills and find their passion in broadcast media and access thousands of jobs available in broadcast media.