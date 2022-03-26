New York, NY (March 26, 2022)—Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for Grammy-winning rock band Foo Fighters, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at the age of 50. Currently on tour through South America, the group was due to play Bogotá’s Festival Estereo Picnic Friday night, and Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday. The cause of death has not been released.

The group announced his unexpected passing on social media and via press release, stating, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” R.I.P.

Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters through the years — from the archives of Mix and Pro Sound News: