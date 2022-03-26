Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Classic-Tracks

Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters Through The Years

With the unexpected passing Friday of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, we look back at his and the band’s long and prolific careers.

New York, NY (March 26, 2022)—Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for Grammy-winning rock band Foo Fighters, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at the age of 50. Currently on tour through South America, the group was due to play Bogotá’s Festival Estereo Picnic Friday night, and Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday. The cause of death has not been released.

Taylor Hawkins (center) leads Foo Fighters, Krist Novoselic and Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen through a killer cover of “I Want You To Want Me” at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom in 2013. Photo: Clive Young.

The group announced his unexpected passing on social media and via press release, stating, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” R.I.P.

Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters through the years — from the archives of Mix and Pro Sound News:

The Foo Fighters Rock in Ol’ Virginny (2000)

The Foo Fighters (2003)

Foo Fighters Double Up For “In Your Honor” (2005)

Foo Fighters Summer Tour (2006)

All Access: Foo Fighters On Tour (2008)

Sound City Players Rock NYC (2013)

Going to ‘Sound City’ (2013)

Foo Fighters Tour Puts Grohl On Pedestal (2015)

Foo Fighters 2015 Tour

New Foo Revue (2017)

Spinal Tap’s Smalls Goes Big Time at United Recording (2018)

Recording Medicine at Midnight, Part 1: Foo Fighters in the House (2021)

Recording Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ Part 2: Setting Up Shop (2021)

Recording Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ Part 3: Miking The Foos (2021)

Recording Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ Part 4: The Gang’s All Here (2021)

Recording Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ Part 5: Finishing Up (2021)

Foo Fighters Announce ‘Studio 666’ (2021)

Close